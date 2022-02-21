Behemoth's Nergal Hypes Up The Blacktail PC Demo Launch Today

A demo for developer The Parasight's Blacktail, a first-person surreal adventure game involving Slavic folklore and Baba Yaga, is releasing today during Steam Next Fest. To promote the launch, the Polish studio brought on the famous Polish musician Adam "Nergal" Darski of the metal band Behemoth. In addition to fronting the extreme metal band, Nergal is a founding member of the country/blues/folk group Me And That Man.

The Blacktail demo is available February 21-28, so be sure to grab it during Steam Next Fest before it's gone. Go get the demo here on Steam.

The Parasight said in a blog post that Blacktail's demo has been "improved and extended" with new areas, skills, fightings, "and more." In all, there should be more than two hours of content in the demo.

"This demo also showcases new skills and combat abilities like the new Hocus melee attack, for example, which will add either the Leech (health drain) or Sunlight (stun) based on whether Yaga is on the path to evil or good. Likewise, a new Broom area-of-effect ability will focus on damage or crowd-control depending on Yaga’s choices," The Parasight said.

Additionally, the demo includes an in-game almanac, an updated inventory system, and a new Easter egg mini-game, among other new features.

"Create the myth of Baba Yaga by living out the origins of this classic Slavic folk story in Blacktail, the first-person action-adventure from The Parasight," reads a line from the game's description. "Experience a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world. Choose your path to become either the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are made of."

In addition to PC, Blacktail is headed to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, though a release date hasn't been announced yet.