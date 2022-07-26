Before Your Eyes Is On Mobile Via Netflix

Netflix has announced that two more games have been added to its mobile service today. Players can now enjoy Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire on their mobile devices as long as they have a Netflix account.

In Before Your Eyes, players find themselves reliving their life with the help of The Ferryman. What makes Before Your Eyes unique is that you progress forward in time when you blink in specific moments in-game. The mobile version of the game will utilize your phone's camera, and every time you blink, you'll have the full experiences you would have had on PC.

Smoking Gun Interactive Candas puzzle game Mahjong Solitaire will also be debuting in the Netflix mobile game library. In this tabletop game, players are tasked with matching 300 tiles together, and once you've matched them, you'll complete the level. To help motivate players to solve new puzzles, daily challenges and achievements will be implemented in-game. You'll also have the option to customize the themes and backgrounds, and there is one based on Stranger Things.

Be sure to check out our review on Before Your Eyes, where Andrew King states, "Before Your Eyes understands that experiencing our lives, of storing memories which become precious, is often tied to what we see: the people and the paths stretching out before us. Instead of feeling like a gimmick, Before Your Eyes feels refreshingly natural. Unusual control schemes often make me long for the familiarity of a controller."

You can also read our interview with Before Your Eyes' game director Oliver Lewin and creative director Graham Parkes on bringing the game to mobile and what they think of PlayStation VR 2's eye-tracking technology