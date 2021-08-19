Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker

Before Psychonauts 2, Snag The Original Mind-Bending Platformer For Just $1

Psychonauts is currently discounted on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Ahead of the launch of Psychonauts 2, players can catch up on the game's crude, mind-bending story by picking up Psychonauts for dirt cheap. The 2005 release is currently the cheapest a game will usually go before just being free, costing just $1.

The discount, in effect for the next five days, doesn't apply to every platform Psychonauts is currently listed on. Customers can pick the game up for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S on the Microsoft Store as well as for PC via Steam at its discounted price. On the PlayStation Store, however, Psychonauts still costs $10.

Of course, Psychonauts is also included with Xbox Game Pass, so if you're already a subscriber, you can jump in and see what the game's about right now. If you're not currently signed up, you can get your first month for $1, so it's an equally great way to get access to Psychonauts (and the library of 100+ other games). Plus, you'll automatically have access to Psychonauts 2 when it launches August 25.

The Psychonauts virtual reality adventure Rhombus of Ruin is also heavily discounted until Psychonauts 2's release. The game, which usually costs $20, is currently down to just $2. As a VR-only title, though, customers will need either a VIVE, Oculus, or other PC-compatible VR headset to play, and it can only be purchased on Steam.

Psychonauts 2, the long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts 1, was originally announced back in 2015 during that year's Game Awards show. However, without a publisher to fund the game, developer Double Fine turned to a crowdfunding platform called Fig, asking players for a whopping $3.3 million. By the time the crowdfunding campaign had ended, more than 24,000 backers had given Double Fine over $3.8 million to make Psychonauts 2.

Likewise, Psychonauts 2 was meant to release in 2018. The game was delayed year after year until finally settling into its current 2021 release date. That date isn't changing either, with Psychonauts 2 going gold on August 6.

