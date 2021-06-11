Vampire the Masquerade Announced Elden Ring Trailer Death Stranding Directors Cut Evil Dead Gameplay Summer Game Fest Announcements Warzone & Cold War Season 4

Before Borderlands, Randy Pitchford Pitched Lord Of The Rings Games

Pitchford's three pitches were each unsuccessful, but he's now getting to make a fantasy RPG with Wonderlands.

Gearbox president Randy Pitchford has revealed that he pitched three "concepts" for Lord of the Rings video games, but none of them got off the ground, which is why he is especially happy to have been able to announce a fantasy game in the form of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Posting on Twitter, the Borderlands studio head revealed that his Lord of the Rings game concept pitches came "long before the movies," in the year 1999. He said each pitch was unsuccessful, but he did not share any other information about these games.

With Wonderlands, Pitchford is finally getting to release a first-person action RPG fantasy game. "For me, Wonderlands is the culmination of this 20+ year long dream," he said.

In another tweet, Pitchford thanked his team at Gearbox and publisher 2K Games for the support they showed to help make Wonderlands.

"I'm grateful to the people of Gearbox who set the stage for the opportunity within the Borderlands universe, the incredible leadership and development team building the game, the amazing cast lending their talent to bring it to life, and the partnership and support from 2K Games," he said.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming early 2022 for console and PC, and it features a celebrity voice cast that includes Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett, in addition to Ashly Burch returning to voice Tiny Tina once again.

It was just one of the big announcements from Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest event on June 10. There was also a new Elden Ring trailer and the announcement of Death Stranding Director's Cut.

