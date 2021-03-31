Beer Brewing Simulator Game Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Just after Lawn Mowing Simulator was announced, publisher Sold Out and developer Auroch Digital have revealed a beer brewing simulator game called Brewmaster.

Due for release in 2022 on console and PC, Brewmaster is a game about the art and craft of making homebrewed beer. "Discover, learn, and master the art of homebrewing in the ultimate celebration of craft beer," reads a line from its description. "From perfecting authentic, chemistry-driven brewing techniques to bottling and labelling, become an ultimate brewmaster in the first ever realistic beer brewing experience."

Players can follow recipes or go out on their own and experiment with ingredients to create the best brew. The game also lets you create the physical space where you brew your beer, complete with decoration options to furnish your at-home brewery. You can create any type of beer you want, including wheats, blondes, stouts, and IPAs, among others.

Once you've created a beer you like, you can design the label and even enter it into a competition. "As your work becomes respected, submit to local breweries for batch production, expand your network, and unlock bigger jobs and more challenging recipes," the game's description says.

"We're building Brewmaster on the science behind the real-life process of homebrewing to deliver an authentic, satisfying experience to players," Auroch Digital's Peter Willington said. "From newcomers to professional brewers and homebrewing hobbyists, we're excited to give players the tools to craft their virtual dream brew, and have fun with the creative side of brewing without the in-depth knowledge required in the real world."

Gallery

Katie Clark from publisher Sold Out remarked that hobby simulator games have "become a staple of gaming" over the past few years, and Brewmaster aims to enter the mix with something new and unique.

Brewmaster is slated for release in 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.