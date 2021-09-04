Become A White Hat Hacker With This Expert-Led Training Package

With the dominance of the internet and computer technologies, fields of work that never existed in the past have grown to astronomical size and importance. And it's possible to lose big from this kind of development if you're working in a more traditional field. But from an optimistic perspective, it's possible to benefit greatly and make a lot of money working the kind of job that 10 years ago would have been completely irrelevant to the general population. One of those jobs is, surprisingly enough, hacking.

To most people, hacking is a malicious act. But there are actually multiple types of hackers, and of those kinds is the white hat hacker, a type of hacker who works on the side of the government or corporations to test the infrastructure in place protecting against other hackers. In order to become this kind of hacker, the Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is an ideal online, learn-at-your-own-pace collection of courses and lectures. Valued at $1,345, it's on sale now for just $40.The program has earned 25,373 positive ratings from 146,300 students enrolled.

With 98 hours of content, there's no stone left unturned on various subjects such as Python, network security, anonymous browsing, and more. Thousands of enrollees have left positive ratings. for the simple fact that the enrichment and expert knowledge contained in the courses is on par with what you'd find in a university setting. The difference here is that you can learn at any hour of the day, and the price is much cheaper. So for topics like vulnerability scanning, Tor, VPNs, and the differences between different operating systems, you'll be learning faster and more efficiently than you can elsewhere.

You can get the Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle for just $40 , a small price compared to the gains in employable knowledge you can experience simply by beginning these lessons, not to mention completing the full course.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.