Become A Microsoft Excel Wizard With This Cheap Bundle
Get more than 700 lessons and 80 hours of lessons in this affordable package.
Microsoft Excel is an incredibly powerful piece of software. Figuring out how to harness that power, however, can be difficult. There’s a steep learning curve when going from novice to expert--but this discounted Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle is here to ease your pain.
Because this bundle is so comprehensive, it’s a great option for both Excel experts and novices. It includes 13 courses along with hundreds of video lectures that cover absolutely everything you need to know about the popular spreadsheet creator. That's a lot of content for only $30. Here’s a closer look at all 13 courses in the bundle:
Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle
- Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Beginners Course
- Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Intermediate Course
- Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Advanced Course
- Microsoft Excel 2019 - Beginners Course
- Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac - Beginners
- Microsoft Excel 2019 - Advanced Course
- Excel for Business Analysts
- Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel
- Advanced PivotTables in Excel
- VBA for Beginners
- Intermediate VBA
- Advanced Formulas in Excel
- Macros and VBA for Beginners
The instructors that created all these courses have more than 40 years of combined Excel experience, so you know you’re getting a well-rounded look at the software. Your purchase also comes with lifetime access to the bundle, allowing you to work through the 80 hours of content at your own pace.
With 709 lessons and 80 hours of content across 13 lessons, you’d be hard-pressed to find an Excel bundle that offers more bang for your buck. Below you’ll find a short introduction video that highlights some of the skills you’ll learn throughout the course.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation