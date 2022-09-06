Become A Microsoft Excel Wizard With This Cheap Bundle

Microsoft Excel is an incredibly powerful piece of software. Figuring out how to harness that power, however, can be difficult. There’s a steep learning curve when going from novice to expert--but this discounted Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle is here to ease your pain.

Because this bundle is so comprehensive, it’s a great option for both Excel experts and novices. It includes 13 courses along with hundreds of video lectures that cover absolutely everything you need to know about the popular spreadsheet creator. That's a lot of content for only $30. Here’s a closer look at all 13 courses in the bundle:

Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle

Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Beginners Course

Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Intermediate Course

Microsoft Excel 2021/365 - Advanced Course

Microsoft Excel 2019 - Beginners Course

Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac - Beginners

Microsoft Excel 2019 - Advanced Course

Excel for Business Analysts

Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel

Advanced PivotTables in Excel

VBA for Beginners

Intermediate VBA

Advanced Formulas in Excel

Macros and VBA for Beginners

The instructors that created all these courses have more than 40 years of combined Excel experience, so you know you’re getting a well-rounded look at the software. Your purchase also comes with lifetime access to the bundle, allowing you to work through the 80 hours of content at your own pace.

With 709 lessons and 80 hours of content across 13 lessons, you’d be hard-pressed to find an Excel bundle that offers more bang for your buck. Below you’ll find a short introduction video that highlights some of the skills you’ll learn throughout the course.