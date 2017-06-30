Beautiful PS4/PC Adventure Game Last Day Of June Dated; Check Out New Trailer

Last Day of June, the beautiful, narrative-driven adventure game, is launching soon, the developer announced today. The game will be released on August 24 and it'll cost $20; preorders open today. Alongside this news, the developer published a new trailer that shows off a bit of what you can expect from it. You can see it below.

Last Day of June follows two characters, Carl and June, and focuses on a story of love and loss. According to the developer, it begins with Carl and June heading out for a laid-back, fun day, but it progresses into a struggle to save June's life.

The new trailer shows off one of the main gameplay mechanics, portals, which appear to allow Carl to revisit times in the past. To me, its art style is particularly striking. It looks like a watercolor painting with some Tim Burton inspiration thrown in. The creator of Murasaki Baby is working on it, and the parallels are easy to see.

The game is coming out for PS4 and PC. You can see eight minutes of gameplay from E3 2017 here.