Beautiful Cyberpunk City-Builder Announced By Crypt Of The NecroDancer Dev

The developer behind Crypt of the NecroDancer has just announced its next game, and it's quite a bit different than the rhythm-based dungeon crawler. Industries of Titan is a city-building simulation/strategy game, and it looks awesome.

The game tasks you with starting a metropolis on Titan, one of Saturn's moons, where you'll build a futuristic city from the resources you collect. It sounds like a cross between SimCity and a real-time strategy game, as you'll also be battling other civilizations for territory and resources.

But by far the most striking part of the game is its art style. You might have seen the beautiful, voxel-based animations and art from Twitter user Sir_carma--he's gained a following for making cityscapes like these. This year, the artist joined developer Brace Yourself Games specifically to work on Industries of Titan, and the game's art is similarly vivid and full of tiny details. You can check out some images at the bottom of this article.

If that's not enough, Danny Baranowsky--the musician behind the incredible Crypt of the Necrodancer soundtrack--is returning for Industries of Titan. A bit of his new music accompanies the game's announcement trailer.

There's no release date for the game, but you can read more about it over at its website.