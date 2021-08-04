Beat From Jet Set Radio Joins Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Sega has announced that one of its most beloved franchises, Jet Set Radio, has a presence in the upcoming Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania game. The series protagonist, Beat, will be a playable character in the game.

Fortunately, Beat is free and unlockable through normal gameplay. He won't be restricted to any one platform either. Beat won't be the only Sega icon to be joining Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania too. Last week, the company teased that the famous blue hedgehog, Sonic would be included in the playable roster as well. Hopefully, more characters from other Sega properties will be added as well, such as Yakuza and Persona.

Let's get scratchin'!

It was previously reported that key art for Tails was hidden within the game's official website. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is revealed at a later date and joins alongside Sonic. The game will include over 300 stages and some fan-favorite mini-games like Monkey Racing, Soccer, Bowling, Baseball, and more. There will also be 4 player local co-op and online leaderboards.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania was originally revealed back in June during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct. It's a remastered compilation of the first two Super Monkey Ball games as well as Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. The game launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.