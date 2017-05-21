Bayonetta Studio Teases New IP

PlatinumGames, the studio behind Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, is working on a new IP. However, it sounds like it is still very early days for the game.

As reported by DualShockers, PlatinumGames producer Atsushi Inaba said during a keynote address at BitSummit in Japan the studio is working on a "formless, shapeless IP," details of which he could not disclose at this time The mysterious game will be directed by someone new, he said, though he didn't name a name.

As DualShockers points out, Inaba said at last year's BitSummit event that PlatinumGames was thinking about making a new IP. So now it seems as if the studio has committed to making it, though as always, plans could change, especially because an official announcement hasn't happened yet.

Also during his talk, Inaba said he's not sure if PlatinumGames will continue to release one game per year.

In 2016, PlatinumGames boss Tatsuya Minami said the studio originally only wanted to work on franchises that it created, but this did not work out. PlatinumGames is known for its development partnerships now, as it's worked with Nintendo (Star Fox Zero), Konami (Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance), Activision/Nickelodeon (The Legend of Korra, TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan), and Hasbro (Transformers: Devastation), among others.

"We used to have the idea that we wanted to be a studio that only made 100 percent original games," he said. "However, it turns out that only doing that is considerably difficult, and so now we take on various work.

We'll report back with more details on PlatinumGames' new IP as they're announced.

In other news, the developer's Xbox One and PC game Scalebound was canceled, while the studio's 2010 shooter Vanquish is out now on PC.