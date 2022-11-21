Bayonetta 4 Is Already In The Works, Kamiya Announces

Bayonetta 3 has only been out for a few weeks, but series creator Hideki Kamiya has already confirmed that Bayonetta 4 is in development. He also said that the game's ending "wasn't conveyed correctly" and that Bayonetta 4 will be an "unexpected development," per Eurogamer.

（´-`）.｡oO（別に予想外でもなんでもない…と思ってたんだけどベヨ3のラストが誰にも正しく伝わってないっぽいのでベヨ4は皆さんにとって予想外の展開になると思います…ベヨ4が出た時に「お前それ後付けしたやろ」というアレが必ず出てくると思うので今のうちに言っておきます…） — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) November 18, 2022

Though Bayonetta 3 enjoyed significant critical acclaim, fans have expressed displeasure over the game's ending, which made certain decisions about Bayonetta's future and romantic life that proved unpopular with the general playerbase. Its technical performance on aging Switch hardware has also been the subject of criticism.

While it's difficult to get into the ending's apparent problems without revealing major spoilers for Bayonetta 3, GameSpot editor Jessica Howard explored the game's themes in a recent feature article. As a whole, it's fair to say that the announcement of a Bayonetta 4 isn't exactly surprising, given how popular the previous games in the series have been. However, the fact that Kamiya is announcing the move less than a month after Bayonetta 3's launch is definitely a bit unorthodox. Either way, judging by Platinum's recent output, we shouldn't expect to play the game anytime soon.