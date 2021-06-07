Bayonetta 3: What We Want At E3 2021

Bayonetta 3 highly anticipated heading into E3 201, as it was first announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive back at The Game Awards 2017 more than three years ago, and since then, we've received ports of the first two games for Switch but basically no news on Bayonetta's long-awaited third game. Platinum Games has confirmed it's still in development, but much like Metroid Prime 4, the Nintendo Switch game remains a complete mystery. That's why we're crossing our fingers for a big re-reveal at E3 2021 during the Nintendo Direct presentation, and here's what we hope to see from the game.

What We Know So Far

It's the next Bayonetta game. It's called Bayonetta 3!

Beyond that, we know basically nothing about Bayonetta 3. It's coming to Nintendo Switch, following the ports of both previous Bayonetta games, and it's still developed by Platinum Games and published by Nintendo. On the game's official website, it's described as "Climax Action," which certainly sounds like the over-the-top gameplay we've come to expect from the series.

The news from Bayonetta 3 has been even more nonexistent than it has been from other nebulous E3 2021 games such as Metroid Prime 4 and Starfield. We know Bayonetta 3 is still in active development and series creator Hideki Kamiya wants to share more information this year.

What's Confirmed For E3 2021?

A whole lot of nothing. Nintendo's E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation will be focused entirely on software, with much of it releasing in 2021 and we expect a whole bunch will be exclusive. It's unclear if Bayonetta 3 will make an appearance, but it certainly sounds like the right place for it if Kamiya is sticking to his earlier comments.

What We Hope To See At E3 2021

Something. Anything. In four years, we have only gotten a logo. Bayonetta 3 needs a substantial showing during E3 2021, preferably with both a trailer showing the story as well as gameplay footage. It's a game that probably wouldn't even exist without Nintendo's input, so Nintendo would be wise to have the game make its big re-appearance during the show.

If gameplay is shown, we need to see the game running at a smooth 60fps on the Switch, and we hope Platinum Games shows how the action has evolved since the last game released in 2014. Since then, action games like Devil May Cry 5 have arguably set a new standard, so Bayonetta 3 will have to come out swinging--literally--and show the innovative steps it's taking to regain the crown.

And please, no forced motion control or touch control segments.