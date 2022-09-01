Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock

After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.

Bayonetta 3 preorder bonuses

No Bayonetta 3 preorder bonuses have been revealed at this time. It's not uncommon for Nintendo Switch exclusives to have different physical bonuses depending on which retailer you order from, so we'll be keeping an eye on retailer listings for unique offerings.

Platinum Games hasn't revealed all that much about Bayonetta 3. Besides a pair of trailers, including the recent release-date reveal trailer, very little has been announced with regards to what to expect in the fast-paced action sequel. We do know that Cereza will be joined by a new playable character named Violet. Also, there will be an optional "Naive Angel" mode to censor the scenes featuring very little clothing on characters. For more on the highly anticipated game, check out our roundup of everything we know about Bayonetta 3.

In the meantime, you can pick up Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 on Nintendo Switch if you need to catch up on the series before Bayonetta 3 launches.