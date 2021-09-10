Bayonetta 3 Studio Boss Says There Is No Need To Worry

Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch remains in development, but whether or not we'll actually see the game again before the end of the year remains a mystery. Director Hideki Kamiya and PlatinumGames boss Atsushi Inaba recently shared an update on the game with VGC.

Asked if Bayonetta 3 might be shown before Christmas, as Kamiya previously alluded to, the director said, "It was more of a not definitely 'something will come out this year,' but if there is a year, then something should happen, right?"

"If you remember last time, I said that even though everyone was asking about Bayonetta 3, maybe you should tell everyone to forget about it for a while. I kind of need to keep to that stance for now because ultimately, it's not our decision what to say and when to say it."

As for Inaba, he told fans not to worry. "There's no need to worry. Don't worry about it at this time. Everything's OK."

The decision about when to show more of Bayonetta 3 rests with Nintendo, which is publishing the game.

"As much as everyone is clamoring to see it, we are really, really waiting to release it too... We want everyone to cheer us on as we run to the final stretch," Kamiya said. "We want to show it too!"

Bayonetta 3 was announced all the way back in 2017, and updates since then have been few and far between. At E3 2021, Nintendo said development on the game is "progressing well," but it was still too soon to actually show more of it.

"We like to show things when we're ready to show them," Nintendo's Bill Trinen said at the time. "And certainly we like to show things when the developers are ready to show them."

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about Bayonetta 3.