Bayonetta 3 Release Date Is Late October, New Trailer Released, Special Edition Revealed

Bayonetta 3 will be released on October 28, Nintendo announced today. A new trailer has also premiered, and you can check it out below. Additionally, a Trinity Masquerade Edition has been announced.

In Bayonetta 3, the Umbra Witch teams up "familiar faces," including Viola and other Bayonettas to put an end to Homunculi's terror. Players have a new ability at their disposal: Demon Masquerade.

"You'll make use of Bayonetta's wicked weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp, and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers," reads a line from the game's description.

Viola is a playable character in Bayonetta 3. She wields a sword and has a little cat companion named Cheshire. You can catch a glimpse of Viola in the trailer above.

Some of the locations players will visit in Bayonetta 3 include Tokyo and China. Like the previous two games, players will attempt to chain together combos, and some of Bayonetta's other attacks include summoning demons like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during fights.

As for the special edition, the Trinity Masquerade Edition comes with a 200-page art book and three reversible game cases. More details will be announced later.

This special Trinity Masquerade Edition of #Bayonetta3 also dances its way onto #NintendoSwitch on 28/10! It features a 200-page artbook, as well as three special game sleeves which combine to form a panoramic artwork. pic.twitter.com/uDpTMOkHJP — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 13, 2022

The original Bayonetta is coming to the Nintendo Switch as a standalone, physical release on September 30 for $30.