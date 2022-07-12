Bayonetta 3 Gets A Rating, Grants Hope That It Will Release This Year

Rated "M" for Magic.

By on

Comments

The pre-order pages for Bayonetta 3 have been updated with an ESRB rating, potentially solidifying Platinum Games' past assurances that the game will release in 2022.

As spotted by Resetera user vestan, the official Nintendo store page for Bayonetta 3 has been updated with a rating. The poster also took a look on the Way-Back Machine and found that the page had displayed a “rating pending” designation before recently. The listing has yet to appear on the ESRB official website. However, the Nintendo store page details that the game has been rated M for violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, and strong language.

Click To Unmute
  1. Everything to Know About Stray
  2. Captain America Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  3. Star Guardian 2022 | Official Event Trailer - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  4. Deliver Us Mars - Exclusive Dev Diary Trailer
  5. Where is Titanfall 3? Apex Legends Dev Working On New FPS Game | GameSpot News
  6. Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo | Genshin Impact
  7. Mass Effect And More Games Free For Prime Day | GameSpot News
  8. Kirby's Dream Buffet - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet Iron Man | Hero Spotlight
  10. The Tale of Bistun - Launch Trailer Ft. Shohreh Aghdashloo
  11. The Twilight Zone | Official Gameplay Trailer (Mixed Reality) | Meta Quest 2
  12. Exoprimal Roadblock Tank Full Match Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021

After an initial announcement teaser in 2018, no further information about Bayonetta 3 was released for more than three years. Despite repeated assurances from developer Platinum that development was going well, fans got nervous as the game continued to be a no-show across industry events. A Nintendo Direct in 2021 showed off gameplay footage and promised a 2022 release for the character action game. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a host of other factors, caused and is still causing delays of major titles. It was easy to worry that Bayonetta 3 will fall to the same fate.

A rating is not a release date, but it is a sign that some version of the game is out there. Combined with Nintendo’s own assurances of a 2022 release date, it is entirely within the realm of possibility that Bayonetta 3 will appear right on time.

Grace Benfell on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Bayonetta 3
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)