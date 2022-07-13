Bayonetta 3 Features A "Naive Angel Mode" That Censors Risque Content

The mode is intended to make things a bit less awkward while you're playing in the living room.

By on

Comments

Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date, and according to developer Platinum Games, the title will have a mode that reduces the game's more risque content.

Nintendo has seemingly decided to simply announce its first party titles through individual trailers rather than a full Direct, with Bayonetta's release date following on from yesterday's new Kirby reveal. And Platinum Games has put out a tweet following the release date news showing off the new "Naive Angel Mode" (translations via Twitter).

Click To Unmute
  1. Mass Effect And More Games Free For Prime Day | GameSpot News
  2. Everything to Know About Stray
  3. Captain America Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  4. Star Guardian 2022 | Official Event Trailer - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  5. Kirby's Dream Buffet - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  6. Where is Titanfall 3? Apex Legends Dev Working On New FPS Game | GameSpot News
  7. Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet Iron Man | Hero Spotlight
  8. The Tale of Bistun - Launch Trailer Ft. Shohreh Aghdashloo
  9. Deliver Us Mars - Exclusive Dev Diary Trailer
  10. The Twilight Zone | Official Gameplay Trailer (Mixed Reality) | Meta Quest 2
  11. Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo | Genshin Impact
  12. Exoprimal Roadblock Tank Full Match Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Bayonetta 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer

As demonstrated in the tweet, while the mode is off Bayonetta will be fully nude (with more sensitive areas covered up by her magic hair), where while the mode is on she'll simply be wearing her full outfit.

The mode doesn't just affect Bayonetta, as one pretty scantily clad, butterfly demon featured in the trailer also gets a bit more clothing to help make things a bit less risque. Platinum Games noted that this mode will hopefully make it easier playing the game in the living room "without creating an awkward atmosphere."

Bayonetta 3, now set to release October 28, looks to be shaking things up a lot, with the Bayonetta we know and love teaming up with other versions of herself, seemingly from other universes. And the game is introducing a new playable character, Viola, a sword-wielding witch in training.

A special Trinity Masquerade Edition of the game is also in the works, which comes with an artbook and three special game sleeves. The first game is also finally getting a physical release on September 30.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Bayonetta 3
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)