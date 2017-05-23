Battlegrounds' Next Big Update Detailed; Adds Suppressed Sniper Rifle

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting its second major update this week, and today developer Bluehole revealed what players can expect. It was already announced that an irritating targeting bug will be fixed, and now we know that several other significant improvements are coming.

This patch focuses on client performance, so headlining it are a number of tweaks that are designed to increase efficiency and quality of the game's processes. For example, the patch will improve the rendering performance of fences, grass, and weapons, the performance of character animations, and visual effect performance.

The patch also adds a new weapon, the VSS, a suppressed sniper rifle. It has a permanent 4x-magnitude scope and uses 9mm ammo. Considering the usefulness of both sniper rifles and silenced attacks, the VSS will likely be a particularly powerful weapon. As such, it's extremely rare: It can be found in care packages and as a very infrequent loot spawn.

There are a number of UI tweaks and quality-of-life improvements, as well. You'll now be able to press the Delete key to remove a waypoint marker, and a dotted line on the mini-map will now show the way to the next playable zone.

You can check out all the main changes and additions below, and you can see a full list of bug fixes at the game's Steam page. The developer will push the update to the game's servers on Thursday, May 25, at 1 AM PT/4 AM ET/9 AM BST, and the patch is expected to go live for everyone an hour after that.

Battlegrounds has found a great deal of success since its release earlier this year; as of early March, it had sold 2 million copies, according to the developer. Steamspy.com now shows that 2.5 million people have played the game. It's currently only available on PC, but PS4 and Xbox One versions are in the works.

Early Access Month 2 Update additions and changes:

Client Performance

Improved CPU usage for world level streaming

Improved rendering performance of fences

Improved rendering performance of grass

Improved rendering performance for weapons and attachments seen at distance

Improved rendering performance by modifying certain weapon and vehicle effects that were unnecessarily rendered at distance

Improved character animation performance

Improved effect performance

Improved the performance of teammate name plate, map and mini-map in teamplay

Content

Added VSS. A suppressed sniper rifle with permanent 4X scope & chambered for 9mm ammo. This new weapon can be found in care packages and as a very rare loot spawn

Added Motorbike

Gameplay

Reduced the moving speed of the two final play zones for better engagement during the endgame

Made a balance pass on certain weapons:

Vector Reduced bullet damage slightly Increased deviation gain per shot

Winchester/S686/S12K Reduced pellet damage slightly

AKM Increased bullet damage slightly

Fixed an issue where the players alive count would reduce when a player disconnected. Now the count will only go down upon the players death.

Action and Gunplay

Now players can put stock attachments on following weapons: SKS : Sniper rifle cheek pad Vector : Tactical stock (for M416)

Adjusted the color of the aiming point for the basic crossbow scope.

Added new scope rendering method (parallax free) allowing for greater aiming precision

Improved ADS view

Modified recoil for following weapons: AKM, SCAR, M16, M416

Fixed an issue allowing a player to zoom in with right click when waiting before throwing a grenade

Decreased the time to ADS when using the 2X scope

Vehicle

Added punctured wheel effect and sound

Added burnt markings to vehicles after being destroyed

Added the motorbike number plate image

When a vehicle explodes, the fences near the vehicle will now also be destroyed

World

Added new vegetation to the lobby

UI

Players can press "Delete" to remove their marker placed on the world map

Adjusted the transparency of mini-map grid and coordinates text to make the map more visible

Added a dotted line towards the next play zone on the mini-map

Modified the icon design of the First Aid Kit

Added Thai language in language options

Added new key bindings for hold breath, motorbike air control and switch to previous weapon

Sound