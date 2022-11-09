Battlefield Mobile Releases In Open Beta For Some Regions

Battlefield Mobile, the upcoming Battlefield game for mobile devices, is now in beta. Players with an Android device can now jump in if they live in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore. This is an Android-only test for now, with support for iOS devices to come later.

Battlefield Mobile was previously available in limited regions in an alpha test, but this is the first beta test, which means the game is further along into development. The new beta test includes updates and improvements from the alpha in the area of gyro movement and graphics.

All progress made in the Battlefield Mobile beta will be wiped out for the full release, and any in-game purchases in the beta will be converted to Battlefield Coins with a 25% bonus at launch.

The Battlefield Mobile beta test includes Conquest, Rush, Team Deathmatch, and Warpath modes, along with "special modes" to come later. Players can choose a class--Assault, Engineer, Support, or Recon--and rank up to unlock more abilities, gadgets, and items. Battlefield Mobile's maps includes Battlefield 3's Noshahr Canals and Grand Bazaar, among others.

Battlefield Mobile also has assignments and challenges that reset "frequently" to encourage people to keep coming back. Finally, EA said the Battlefield Mobile beta is an open beta, which means players are free to capture and share video and screenshots.

If you don't live in one of the supported regions for the Battlefield Mobile beta test, EA said it will expand it to new regions over time. EA has not announced a release date for Battlefield Mobile's worldwide 1.0 release however.

Battlefield Mobile is a free-to-play game supported by microtransactions and battle passes. The game is developed by EA's mobile studio Industrial Toys, which is headed up by Halo co-creator Alex Seropian.

You can read EA's full Battlefield Mobile FAQ to learn more. Mobile is among EA's largest categories, with microtransactions regularly bringing in billions of dollars for the publisher.