Battlefield Mobile Game Is Coming In 2022

DICE has announced that a new Battlefield game for mobile devices is in development. The game is scheduled to release for smartphones and tablets in 2022.

"Make no mistake, this is a standalone game," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a press release. "A completely different game from the one we're making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It's being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience."

DICE has yet to reveal what the name of this mobile game is, though it has entered testing already. Gabrielson said "expect more details to come."

DICE is making a new Battlefield for consoles and PC, which will launch this year. Gabrielson teased that details for this Battlefield will be released "soon."

EA seems to be focusing on delivering mobile experiences of its flagship franchises. Alongside DICE creating this Battlefield game for mobile, Respawn is developing Apex Legends Mobile. Apex Legends Mobile is not a port of Apex Legends; much like this Battlefield mobile game, Apex Legends Mobile is a completely separate game. This is in contrast to a game like Fortnite, which is the same on mobile and even offers cross-play with other platforms.

"Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone," Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier said. "It's a new version of Apex Legends, but it's true to the original." Apex Legends Mobile beta tests will begin this spring.