Battlefield Celebrates 20th Anniversary, And Battlefield 2042 Players Are Being Rewarded

The Battlefield franchise recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Battlefield players are getting special log-in rewards.

Battlefield 2042 players who log in to the game will automatically receive several different player profile backgrounds that reference the franchise's 20th anniversary. These include the background below, which is inspired by 2002's Battlefield 1942, the first entry in the military shooter series.

The original Battlefield would be followed by numerous other titles, including Battlefield Vietnam, Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield Hardline, Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, and Battlefield 2042 most recently. The franchise also spawned numerous spinoffs, including Battlefield Play4Free, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield Heroes, among others.

It all started here, you fought as infantry in the major theaters of WWII, changing the shape of the world with every battle.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Battlefield, and we're celebrating with new login rewards!

Thank you for your support. Here's to another 20! o7 pic.twitter.com/mM5pEfuwH9 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 10, 2022

Looking ahead, Halo co-creator Alex Seropian's Industrial Toys studio is making Battlefield Mobile, while Master Chief designer Marcus Lehto is heading up a new studio, Ridgeline, that is building the next Battlefield narrative campaign. Beyond that, Battlefield Portal studio Ripple Effect is making a new Battlefield "experience," while DICE is reportedly making a new Battlefield game.

The Battlefield series remains comparatively less commercially successful than Activision's Call of Duty franchise, but EA's series continues to be very popular. Battlefield 2042, for all its issues, ended 2021 as the fifth-best-selling game overall in the US. Its recently released Master of Arms expansion, meanwhile, could be what the game needs to get back in shape, as GameSpot explains in the video above.

Wherever Battlefield goes next, it will go there without DICE's Lars Gustavsson, who had been with the franchise since the beginning and is known in the Battlefield community as Mr. Battlefield. He is leaving DICE as part of the ongoing shakeup at EA pertaining to Battlefield.