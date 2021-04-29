Battlefield 6 Will Have New Modes That Lead To "Only-In-Battlefield" Moments

EA Studios boss Laura Miele has shared a new tease about the next Battlefield game, saying in an interview that it's going to include new modes that give players more opportunities to have "only-in-Battlefield" moments through the franchise's signature sandbox.

Speaking to GamesBeat, Miele said one of the best things about the Battlefield franchise is its sandbox elements. The Battlefield series is known for its excellent sandbox that lets players have all different types of experiences, and players can expect this to continue with the next game.

"It is a sandbox that DICE has always provided players with weapons and vehicles and destruction in the environment. And then these crazy 'only-in-Battlefield' moments happen. This emergent play comes from players," she said. "So as you can imagine, taking that strength, and taking that superpower in this franchise and building on that in the future game is definitely part of our strategy. So new modes that are going to be added to the game experience are really in service of this ability that we want to give players to have a bigger impact on their experience."

Miele didn't mention any specifics about the new Battlefield game, but players may not have to wait long to learn more. EA has said the new Battlefield title will be announced this spring before it's released later in the year. Just recently, EA said it will deliver all-out warfare and is being worked on by the biggest development team ever across four studios.

"I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield--and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said. "Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

Miele also briefly touched on the new Battlefield mobile game coming from former Halo developer Alex Seropian's studio, Industrial Toys. She said launching Battlefield for mobile is all about expanding the reach of the Battlefield series and meeting players where they are. The game has been in the prototyping phase for "years" and it's finally now ready to release on smartphones and tablets in 2022, though there will be a soft launch in 2021.