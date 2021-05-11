Destiny 2 Servers RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Battlefield 6 Will Come To Last-Gen Consoles, Is Still Slated For Holiday 2021 Release

EA reaffirmed during a recent earnings release that the next Battlefield game is coming later this year.

By on

1 Comments

Battlefield 6 looks to still be on track for a holiday 2021 release and is confirmed to be coming to last-generation consoles, confirmed EA CEO Andrew Wilson during a recent earnings call.

The game, which is being developed by longtime Battlefield developer DICE with help from Criterion, DICE LA, and EA Gothenburg, is slated to release during Q3 of EA's current fiscal year, which would have Battlefield 6 releasing between October 1 and December 31, 2021. This lines up with previous comments from EA, which stated the game would arrive "holiday 2021."

Battlefield 6 has been teased as being a return to "all-out-warfare" for the series and is said to have the largest player count of any Battlefield game to date. The game is said to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles to bring massive battles to life, taking everything the franchise is known for to another level. It's for that reason rumors have circulated the game may be looking to skip out on last-generation consoles, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

"It will be great on either console," EA's COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said during the call, but specifically called the next-gen version of the game "special." The game will also be coming to PC.

Wilson said during the call that next-generation hardware allows for Battlefield to do more when it comes to player counts, in-game destruction, and physics, creating more "only in Battlefield" moments thanks to the increased processing power and memory output of the new consoles.

"The game has everything fans love about Battlefield: epic scale, all-out warfare, unexpected moments, and game-changing destruction, and it takes it all to the next level through the power of next-gen consoles and PCs," Wilson said. "We are excited to reveal the game to fans next month and share a lot more about the game throughout the summer."

Recent leaked images of Battlefield 6 reportedly revealed a return to a more modern setting, showing a rocket-launch pad and a tropical island about to be engulfed in a massive storm.

The game is set to be officially revealed in June. That will put the official reveal ahead of the publisher's EA Play event, which is now scheduled for July 22. A mobile Battlefield game developed by Industrial Toys is also in the works and slated to release in 2022, with EA assuring fans it is a standalone experience built from the ground up for mobile.

Click To Unmute
  1. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  2. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES
  3. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  4. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  5. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  7. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  8. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  9. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  10. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  11. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  12. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Biggest Battlefield 6 Rumors

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield V
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)