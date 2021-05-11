Battlefield 6 Will Come To Last-Gen Consoles, Is Still Slated For Holiday 2021 Release

Battlefield 6 looks to still be on track for a holiday 2021 release and is confirmed to be coming to last-generation consoles, confirmed EA CEO Andrew Wilson during a recent earnings call.

The game, which is being developed by longtime Battlefield developer DICE with help from Criterion, DICE LA, and EA Gothenburg, is slated to release during Q3 of EA's current fiscal year, which would have Battlefield 6 releasing between October 1 and December 31, 2021. This lines up with previous comments from EA, which stated the game would arrive "holiday 2021."

Battlefield 6 has been teased as being a return to "all-out-warfare" for the series and is said to have the largest player count of any Battlefield game to date. The game is said to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles to bring massive battles to life, taking everything the franchise is known for to another level. It's for that reason rumors have circulated the game may be looking to skip out on last-generation consoles, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

"It will be great on either console," EA's COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said during the call, but specifically called the next-gen version of the game "special." The game will also be coming to PC.

Wilson said during the call that next-generation hardware allows for Battlefield to do more when it comes to player counts, in-game destruction, and physics, creating more "only in Battlefield" moments thanks to the increased processing power and memory output of the new consoles.

"The game has everything fans love about Battlefield: epic scale, all-out warfare, unexpected moments, and game-changing destruction, and it takes it all to the next level through the power of next-gen consoles and PCs," Wilson said. "We are excited to reveal the game to fans next month and share a lot more about the game throughout the summer."

Recent leaked images of Battlefield 6 reportedly revealed a return to a more modern setting, showing a rocket-launch pad and a tropical island about to be engulfed in a massive storm.

The game is set to be officially revealed in June. That will put the official reveal ahead of the publisher's EA Play event, which is now scheduled for July 22. A mobile Battlefield game developed by Industrial Toys is also in the works and slated to release in 2022, with EA assuring fans it is a standalone experience built from the ground up for mobile.