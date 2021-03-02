Battlefield 6 Teaser Points To Kazakhstan Location

It seems the location for the next entry in DICE's Battlefield series, Battlefield 6, has been teased as the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, according to supposed GPS coordinates.

As reported by Battlefield YouTuber DANNYonPC (via a now-deleted Reddit post), the location's teaser was hidden in plain sight: on the nose of a 3D-rendered character model during a Battlefield tech demo shared at EA Play 2020 and on the medallion of a legendary Battlefield 5 outfit called Eidolon that can only be unlocked by completing a secret challenge.

Allegedly, the numbers located on these two spots pull up a nondescript place in Kazakhstan when plugged into a GPS coordinator. Kazakhstan is a rather large country with a population of approximately 18 million people, making it one of the 10 biggest countries in the world.

EA and DICE have been relatively quiet regarding Battlefield 6, though a reveal for the game is planned for this spring. The publisher also announced that a Need for Speed title has been delayed to 2022 so developer Criterion Games can assist on Battlefield 6's development.