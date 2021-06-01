Battlefield 6 Reveal Coming June 9

Battlefield 6, or whatever the new Battlefield game is called, will be announced on June 9. The official Battlefield Twitter channel offered the tease today, saying viewers can tune in at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 4 PM CEST to see the reveal.

Developer DICE previously said it would announce the new Battlefield game in June, so this is not a surprise. Electronic Arts, which owns DICE, is not participating in E3 2021 in an official capacity, but this reveal is happening just days before the show begins on June 12.

EA's own EA Play Live 2021 event is slated for July 22, so viewers can presumably expect more details on the new Battlefield game at that time.

After Battlefield I and Battlefield V took place during World War I and World War II, respectively, it's rumored that the new Battlefield game will return to a modern-day setting. Just recently, EA said it will deliver all-out warfare and is being worked on by the biggest development team ever across four studios.

"I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield--and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said. "Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

When it's released this holiday, the new Battlefield will go up against the next Call of Duty game from CoD: WWII studio Sledgehammer Games.