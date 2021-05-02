Battlefield 6 Images Apparently Leak, Show Massive Storms And Rocket Ship
The storms could factor into the environmental destruction for which the series is famous.
We've previously heard reports that the next Battlefield game--which may or may not be called Battlefield 6--will be returning to modern-day combat, and allegedly leaked screenshots appear to confirm this. Not only that, but it looks like the weather will play a big role in the game's environmental destruction.
Images apparently taken from the game by Twitter user Tom Henderson (via VGC), which we've also seen as a very short video, show an enormous beachside city with a storm approaching from the ocean. You can see them with the links above, should you not mind the surprise being spoiled.
Several air vehicles that appear to be troop-transport helicopters are coming from the other side, and one side of the map is covered in grass and trees on top of a cliff. The other side features a few tall buildings, which will almost certainly be destructible for some of the series' signature "Only in Battlefield" moments.
The other image also features a big storm, though it isn't clear if it's the same area. From the player's cockpit, we can see a big rocket ship waiting to blast off, and there are a few large metal towers on the sides.
Battlefield, particularly Battlefield 4, put a very large emphasis on big destruction moments during multiplayer matches in a system called "Levolution." More than just enhanced destruction, this feature caused a giant central structure like a skyscraper to collapse and transform part of the map, adding a strategic element to the chaos. It appears storms could be playing a role in this feature's return--or something close to it--for Battlefield 6.
Battlefield 6 will feature more players than we've ever seen in a Battlefield game before, and EA is also producing a mobile Battlefield game that will be completely separate. This game won't arrive until 2022, and it's being developed by Industrial Toys rather than DICE.
