Battlefield 6 Images Apparently Leak, Show Massive Storms And Rocket Ship

We've previously heard reports that the next Battlefield game--which may or may not be called Battlefield 6--will be returning to modern-day combat, and allegedly leaked screenshots appear to confirm this. Not only that, but it looks like the weather will play a big role in the game's environmental destruction.

Images apparently taken from the game by Twitter user Tom Henderson (via VGC), which we've also seen as a very short video, show an enormous beachside city with a storm approaching from the ocean. You can see them with the links above, should you not mind the surprise being spoiled.

Several air vehicles that appear to be troop-transport helicopters are coming from the other side, and one side of the map is covered in grass and trees on top of a cliff. The other side features a few tall buildings, which will almost certainly be destructible for some of the series' signature "Only in Battlefield" moments.

The other image also features a big storm, though it isn't clear if it's the same area. From the player's cockpit, we can see a big rocket ship waiting to blast off, and there are a few large metal towers on the sides.

Battlefield, particularly Battlefield 4, put a very large emphasis on big destruction moments during multiplayer matches in a system called "Levolution." More than just enhanced destruction, this feature caused a giant central structure like a skyscraper to collapse and transform part of the map, adding a strategic element to the chaos. It appears storms could be playing a role in this feature's return--or something close to it--for Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 will feature more players than we've ever seen in a Battlefield game before, and EA is also producing a mobile Battlefield game that will be completely separate. This game won't arrive until 2022, and it's being developed by Industrial Toys rather than DICE.