Battlefield 4 Is Free For Amazon Prime Members Ahead Of Prime Day 2021

With its next title peeking over the horizon, players now have a way to jump into the last modern Battlefield game for free. Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Battlefield 4 for Origin until June 20, the latest of Prime Gaming's monthly giveaways.

Prime Gaming is an extension of Amazon Prime for Twitch. The service originally launched as Twitch Prime but rebranded this past August. To receive a free code for Battlefield 4, users need to have an Amazon Prime subscription and a linked Twitch account.

Keep in mind that the code you'll receive through Prime Gaming is for Battlefield 4's standard edition. That means you won't be able to access any of the game's five DLC packs: China Rising, Second Assault, Naval Strike, Dragon's Teeth, or Final Stand. That being said, the standard edition of Battlefield 4 still offers a wide array of content, including some of the game's best maps.

Along with Battlefield 4, Prime Gaming members can also claim rewards for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, FIFA 21, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends. A number of other games are also free to claim this month, including Batman: The Telltale Series and Mugsters.

Amazon's Prime Day is also around the corner, which may explain why Battlefield 4 was just included as a Prime Gaming offer. Amazon has recently confirmed that the massive sales event will take place on June 21 and 22. Gamers can expect to find deals on games for every platform, as well as discounts on peripherals and computer parts. For more details on Prime Day and how to take full advantage of the sale, check out our guide on the event.

In other Battlefield news, EA has announced an official reveal date for the next entry in the franchise. The next Battlefield game will have its first trailer launch on June 9 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Supposedly, the upcoming title will feature a modern setting, making it the first entry in the franchise to do so since the launch of Battlefield Hardline in 2015.