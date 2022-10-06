Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards

Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more.

The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark Market forces who are threatening your business.

The Liquidators event begins next week

The event includes a new mode, Tactical Conquest, which is an infantry-only, fast-paced, close-quarters take on Conquest. "You're pitted against opposing squads where you'll try to capture and hold three flags. Win the round by depleting the enemy tickets," DICE said.

The Liquidators is a two-week event, and player counts will rotate--starting with 8v8 in week one and 16v16 in week 2.

The Liquidators event comes to Battlefield 2042 October 11

The maps featured in Tactical Conquest include Arica Harbor, Breakaway, Caspian Border, Discarded, Renewal, and Stranded.

Everyone who simply logs in to Battlefield 2042 during the event will receive a free themed headgear and weapon skin, and you can see these and more in the graphic above. There are other cosmetic rewards up for grabs, including the following:

10 Ribbons - Epic "The Shield" Player Card Background

30 Ribbons - Epic "Kinetic Caliber" AM40 Weapon Skin

60 Ribbons - Epic "Wrecking Crew" Dozer Specialist Set

100 Ribbons - Legendary "Trojan Horse" M1A5 Vehicle Skin

Best Battlefield Games, Ranked: Where Does Battlefield 2042 Place? See More

EA has multiple new Battlefield "experiences" in the works, including a narrative project from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto's Ridgeline Games and a new project at Battlefield Portal developer Ripple Effect. DICE will continue to work on Battlefield's multiplayer, and another Halo veteran, Alex Seropian, is developing Battlefield Mobile through his Industrial Toys studio.