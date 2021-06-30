Fortnite Doomsday Prepper Guide GTA 6 Release Fortnite Foraged Items Black Widow on Disney Plus Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Fortnite Farm Clues

Battlefield 2042 Will Feature DLSS Support But Possibly No Ray Tracing

Nvidia didn't specify in a press release whether Battlefield 2042 will feature ray tracing support on PC when it launches on October 22.

Battlefield 2042 will feature some impressive tech, particularly to up the player count to 128. However, it seems the upcoming military first-person shooter may not have ray tracing support when it drops on PC this October.

In a press release, Nvidia announced that Battlefield 2042 will take advantage of the card manufacturer's DLSS and Reflex features found in its GeForce 20- and 30-series GPUs. Nvidia didn't mention ray tracing here.

In fact, Nvidia only mentions ray tracing when calling out Doom Eternal, which just received DLSS and ray tracing support via a new patch. We've reached out to EA for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

DLSS (deep learning super sampling) is a rendering technique used to improve performance without a significant reduction to image quality. It's a feature that's only available on Nvidia GPUs like the 30-series cards, which are still incredibly difficult to find and/or extremely expensive to purchase.

EA and developer DICE recently announced that Xbox is the "official console" of Battlefield 2042, though neither clarified what this means. EA will host its annual EA Play Live presentation on July 22, where we should get more information about the game, including a look at a new game mode.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Be sure to check out our Battlefield 2042 preorder guide to learn about the various bonuses and editions available.

Battlefield 2042
PC
Play For All
