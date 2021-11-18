Battlefield 2042 Update Addressing Rubber Banding And Renabling Prox Sensor Is Now Live

Battlefield 2042's latest update is now live, and it looks to address a number of critical issues players have been experiencing during the game's early access period.

Chief among the changes are server-side improvements that should reduce instances of rubber-banding that were often experienced in the later rounds of All-Out Warfare modes. The update also reduces instances of stuttering when playing on the Breakaway map.

What's fixed?

🛠️ Fixes targeted at improving Server Stability and instances of Rubber Banding

💽 Fixes for Hazard Zone, including improvements to Specialist Selection on PC

🛡 Fixes helping to smooth out the experience ahead of World Wide Launch

Other changes include the renaming of a problematic Boris skin, a fix for allied player names not displaying correctly, and more. It also re-enables the Prox Sensor gadget, which was temporarily removed from the game in order to improve server performance.

The update is just the first of three updates planned for the game in the next 30 days, according to a blog post from Battlefield community manager Adam Freeman.

"In the coming weeks, we'll have more to share around further upcoming fixes," Freeman writes in the blog. "Over the next 30 days, we're presently scheduled to release two further updates, with our next update delivering more fixes and improvements that we've identified during this first week of early access, and a large and more substantial update following after that."

Battlefield 2042's early access launch has been rocky, with a number of bugs and server issues, like the now infamous "unable to load persistence data error," plaguing the game. Updates released earlier this week re-enabled the signature ability for specialist Dozer, while also making changes to the game's Breakthrough gametype to help the attacking side stay in the fight for longer. Battlefield 2042 launches for all players November 19. Below are the full patch notes for the game's latest update.

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 Patch Notes

