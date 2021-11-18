Battlefield 2042 Update Addressing Rubber Banding And Renabling Prox Sensor Is Now Live
Ahead of Battlefield 2042's global launch, a new update has addressed a number of technical issues.
Battlefield 2042's latest update is now live, and it looks to address a number of critical issues players have been experiencing during the game's early access period.
Chief among the changes are server-side improvements that should reduce instances of rubber-banding that were often experienced in the later rounds of All-Out Warfare modes. The update also reduces instances of stuttering when playing on the Breakaway map.
Other changes include the renaming of a problematic Boris skin, a fix for allied player names not displaying correctly, and more. It also re-enables the Prox Sensor gadget, which was temporarily removed from the game in order to improve server performance.
The update is just the first of three updates planned for the game in the next 30 days, according to a blog post from Battlefield community manager Adam Freeman.
"In the coming weeks, we'll have more to share around further upcoming fixes," Freeman writes in the blog. "Over the next 30 days, we're presently scheduled to release two further updates, with our next update delivering more fixes and improvements that we've identified during this first week of early access, and a large and more substantial update following after that."
Battlefield 2042's early access launch has been rocky, with a number of bugs and server issues, like the now infamous "unable to load persistence data error," plaguing the game. Updates released earlier this week re-enabled the signature ability for specialist Dozer, while also making changes to the game's Breakthrough gametype to help the attacking side stay in the fight for longer. Battlefield 2042 launches for all players November 19. Below are the full patch notes for the game's latest update.
Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 Patch Notes
Fixes, Changes, and Improvements
- Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.
- Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.
- A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.
- When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.
- Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.
- Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.
- Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.
- Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.
- PC Only - Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.
- Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.
- Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.
- Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.
