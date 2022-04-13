Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 Adds 400+ Fixes And Improvements Next Week

DICE continues to update, support, and improve Battlefield 2042, and the next big patch is coming next week. Ahead of that, the studio has provided a preview of what to expect in Update 4.0--and it's a lot.

The update has 400+ changes, including bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, among other things, according to a Twitter thread shared by DICE's Kevin Johnson. Starting off, the specialists Rao and Paik will see their traits updated, but Johnson didn't say how. Sundance, meanwhile, will see fixes to their grenade belt to allow for better anti-armor grenade target acquisition within their immediate vicinity.

Update 4.0 for #Battlefield 2042 is set to go live next week, with the Patch Notes going live at the start of that week too.

There are over 400+ Individual Fixes, Bugs, and QoL Improvements to go through next week.

Update 4.0 will also change Ribbons so they are easier to unlock across all modes. What's more, XP for support actions and teamplay will be balanced with the aim of making sure "teamwork remains king."

Vehicles are getting some attention, too. The Bolte vehicle, for example, will see "targeted tweaks" to ensure the balance between infantry and vehicles "still has some bite." There are also fixes in store for aiming down sights when jumping out of a vehicle and reviving others near obstacles.

Battlefield 2042's 4.0 update also makes changes to attachments with the aim of "ensuring they feel unique and have an impact on your loadout choice and gunplay."

This is only just a small preview of what's to come in Battlefield 2042's 4.0 update. The full patch notes are coming early next week ahead of the patch's release. An official release date for the patch hasn't been revealed just yet, however.

In addition to the ongoing support and expansion of Battlefield 2042 with its seasonal roadmap, DICE is reportedly working on the next Battlefield game. A report said DICE learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042, which failed to reach EA's sales targets.