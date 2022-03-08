Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3 Is Out, Adds A Cosmetic Bundle For Some Players

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE added the first in a laundry list of legacy features to the game with today's update. Along with some general bug fixes, Update 3.3 for Battlefield 2042 adds a brand-new scoreboard to the game that provides players with a suite of information, as well as a cosmetics bundle that's available to certain groups of players.

Battlefield 2042's new scoreboard is one of the game's many, long-requested legacy features. Prior to today's update, Battlefield 2042's scoreboard was extremely barebones, not showing the names of all the players on a team or the player's ribbon progression. This version of the scoreboard includes all that and more, appearing more like the scoreboard players would find in just about any other first-person shooter.

Another update for Battlefield 2042 is scheduled for next month and will add another long-awaited feature to the game, VOIP, or in-game voice chat.

DICE is also adding a cosmetic pack, called the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle, to Battlefield 2042, although not everyone will be able to redeem the pack. Players who purchased the Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, or Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade--along with EA Play Pro subscribers--can redeem the bundle.. The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle comes with a new skin for Mackay, two weapon skins, a vehicle skin, a new knife, a player card background, and a player card icon.

Of course, it's not likely that players will be too receptive to a new cosmetic pack. Many want the game to be updated with new content, although that's not likely anytime soon. Battlefield 2042's first season was recently delayed to this Summer.

A full list of patch notes for Battlefield 2042's update 3.3 can be found below.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 patch notes

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller

Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect

Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analog sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4

Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt

Modes