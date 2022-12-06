Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 Brings Long-Awaited Changes To Manifest: Full Patch Notes

Battlefield 2042 continues to bring big changes to its launch maps, with the patch notes for update 3.1 revealing all the changes coming to Manifest.

With this latest map rework, DICE is looking to make the cargo port "more streamlined" while also strengthening its visual identity. The update, which arrives December 12, will adjust the spaces between flags on Manifest across Battlefield 2042's main game modes in order to reduce travel time and create stronger frontlines. Various points of interest across the map will be updated too, with locations like the Weather Station and Container Yard sporting new looks. Part of the Weather Station now sits as a burning ruin, and additional ziplines will be added to increase traversal options. The Container Yard and Quay area will receive a military touch-up, as both have become strategic military encampments.

Map changes aren't the only thing coming with update 3.1, which will also introduce fan-favorite weapons like Battlefield 3's M416 assault rifle into Battlefield 2042's main modes. Joining it will be the M240B light machine gun and the M93R sidearm.

Update 3.1 additionally includes a long list of bug fixes and other minor improvements. DICE notes that weapon deployment, aiming down sight, and sprint animations will be tweaked to feel more responsive. Across the board, reload animations will be adjusted, which DICE states will make "all weapons, across the entire game" feel snappier and more responsive. A blood mist effect will occur when shooting targets in the body or head to better convey when a target has been hit, and there will be minor changes to specific vehicles, gadgets, and maps as well.

DICE confirms there will be a mid-season event in the next few weeks, with the game's 3.2 update set to arrive early next year. That update will introduce the game's new class-based system and changes to maps like Breakaway. Battlefield 2042 will receive its 14th and final Specialist next year with the arrival of the game's fourth multiplayer season. You can read the full patch notes for update 3.1 below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 Patch Notes

MANIFEST

Our main focus with the rework of Manifest is to ensure it becomes more streamlined and offers up a tighter game space, this has also given us an opportunity to do a complete pass throughout the location and provide stronger themes to previously underutilized spaces.

Across the main gamemodes we have adjusted and added flag spaces to reduce travel times and create stronger paths and frontlines as you make your way towards those capture points.

Points of Interest:

Container Yard - North: The northern container yard has seen further military presence buildup, with the location now becoming an ad hoc refueling station for the ongoing conflict. The paths leading to and from the flag have been improved while the flag placement has been repositioned slightly towards the Quay.

Quay: As conflicts continue, the Quay has been treated to increased military defense encampments, with two new spaces on either end of the Quay. These locations act as Capture Points in certain modes, and when they aren’t in use they act as staging posts for entry onto the boats themselves.

Container Yard - South: This location has been moved closer to the action around the docked boats, with pathing improvements and further military buildup taking place throughout.

Weather Station: Time has not been a worthy ally for the Weather Station after recently suffering from a ground attack, one of these stations now sits in a burning ruin. The surrounding hillside has also received a traversal pass alongside additional light sources and ziplines to allow for increased traversal opportunity.

VAULT WEAPONS

M416 - BATTLEFIELD 3

The M416, a fan-favorite from Battlefield 3 makes its way to the Weapon Vault. It’s compact and light AR with a good damage profile capable of taking out targets at mid-range.

Unlock Assignments:

Kills and Assists with the M416 or the PBX-45: 100

Kills with Assault Rifles or Teammates Revived: 60

M240B - BATTLEFIELD 3

The M240B is a powerful machine gun that becomes a monster when mounted on a bipod, having great bullet velocities that allow you to engage targets at medium to long ranges

Unlock Assignments:

Kills and Assists with the M240B or the Avancys: 100

Kills with LMGs in a Round: 20

M93R - BATTLEFIELD 3

The M93R, is a Burst fire sidearm that devastates at close range but with accuracy quickly deteriorating under sustained fire. Get up close and personal with this sidearm to deal its best damage

Unlock Assignments:

Kills and Assists with the M93R or the G57: 100

Kills in a Round with Secondary Weapons: 8

CHANGELOG

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

You are now able to dynamically change the zoom radius of the minimap via keybind

Improved hit registration against soldiers on moving platforms or vehicles

Resolved an issue where a vault animation could play on top of a reload animation

Further improvements to improve responsiveness around weapon deploy and undeploy animations, aiming down sight, sprint traversal and reduced the time around enter soldier movement speeds these changes will be particularly felt on animation

Improved responsiveness on transition into movement from standing still

Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip the traversal sprint recovery time

Fixed animation not playing properly when entering vehicles though entrance that is high above the ground

Resolved an issue where the Character is stuck in downed state after dying during a takedown and then getting revived

Fix a rare issue that could make the player stuck in a limbo state after dying during a takedown

Making hit reactions more pronounced to improve the shooting experience

Fixed an issue where Sundance may have a more bouncy landing via their Wingsuit than anticipated

Fixed a bug where landing with the wingsuit on a fence shortly after activating could cause lethal fall damage

Fixed an issue with Blood Splatter not appearing correctly when shooting enemy soldiers

Fixed an issue causing blood spatter effects to appear in unintended places

Added blood mist elements to the regular body and head shot impacts on soldiers to better convey that you hit an enemy

Fixed a bug where you could attach to a rope through thin walls

Fix for left hand animations breaking after entering a vehicle from traversal sprint

Fixed a bug when traversal sprinting into water could make the swimming animation break

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes see floating weapon parts after throwing a smart grenade

MAPS

Renewal

Adjusted the Capture Zone for Sector A and B to encourage a smoother flow of gameplay as an Attacker.

Kaleidoscope

Removed C1 and G1 Capture Points on Conquest Large, and merged the subsequent capture area into nearby Capture Points. The win rate was balanced towards one side unfairly with Kaleidoscope, and these changes should hopefully improve and encourage a more natural flow of play throughout

Stranded

Tweaked ticket count for Conquest to encourage a slightly longer duration of match time

Adjusted the combat area and out of bounds limits on Breakthrough, for the last sector

Defender HQ has been moved closer to the flag on Breakthrough, for the last sector

Adjusted the HQ area and out of bounds limits for the first sector on Rush

The MCOM for the first sector has been relocated out of the hanger on Rush

Made improvements to other MCOM positions to improve attacking flow for Rush

Fixed an instance of flickering terrain when in low flying aircraft around D1

Fixed the ability to hide in in-world stationary Tanks near the C1 Objective

Fixed level of detail issue on destroyed showroom screens

We’ve placed extra lubrication on the crane rails for the Shipping Container grabber inside the ship, this means it shall no longer be jittery in motion and should be much smoother!

Manifest

Fixed a rare issue that allowed grenades to fall through the ground

Resolved a visual issue where flying close to the incoming storm on Manifest would result in a black vignette around the screen

A melee attack to a chair in the office suite will no longer destroy the entire desk, we have yet to invent Adamantium as part of your arsenal loadout

Fixed audio issue where metal scaffolding throughout the level did not sound correct to its material type

Improved lighting draw distance scenarios for the Toll Station at distance

Fixed issue in FFA where players got deployed under the map on small layout

Fixed issue where enemies could be seen deploying in the same spot

Fixed issue where the Spawn Beacon could be placed after crawling under containers

Fixed issue where the lighting poles on the map remained lit after being destroyed.

Fixed an instance of lighting draw distance inside the Storage Facility

Spearhead

Further improvements to the initial spawning phase on Rush

Fixed some debris issues when the Landed Drone’s propeller was destroyed

Fixed an issue where at certain angles during the downed-state, some water sources could disappear

Fixed an issue where players were not taking damage from fire around the tire piles

Fixed issue where several entrances of the cube buildings were very darkly lit

Sealed the roof of the tunnel so rain no longer appears inside it

Fixed Printer Boxes issue where the robotic arm was still functional after the printer box got destroyed

Fixed issue where Deploy Point UI was missing from the Deploy screen on FFA

Fixed issue where a stack of four yellow tank containers were floating inside the E2 flag

Fixed issue where killcam transition to deploy screen showed the whole interior of the building when dying inside C2 & E1 buildings

Fixed some minor tree clipping issues around vents and containers

Fixed issue with movers where Ammo/Health crates would not get destroyed when a Mover passing over them

Fixed level of detail issues for base of robot arm after the yellow robots were destroyed

Fixed issue with unnatural stretched ground texture placed near the tunnel entrance

Fixed issue where it was possible to destroy the ruin state of Nordvik water tank

Fixed audio issue where the distant warfare on Spearhead was still present during end of round screen

AI

Given each AI Soldier a navigation manual that should help them through the road between Sector D and E with more ease on Spearhead

With this navigation manual, we have also told them to look out for small objects and not to get confused by them on Spearhead

Fixed an issue where AI could get stuck navigating through the Ventilator Zone on C2 and E1 on Spearhead

Given driving instructions for AI driving larger vehicles for Rush on Spearhead

Fixed issues where AIs were unable to climb ladders on Spearhead’s Capture Point E2

WEAPONS

Toggle Optics should now be listed for the NVK-NXT 2X scope in the Rorsch Mk-4 collection menu

Fixed an issue that was causing the PKS-07 to clip through the camera when equipped on the A-91

Fixed an issue that allowed the primary scope on the Rorsch Mk-4 to float slightly above the weapon on PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue where flashlights or lasers would sometimes be visible on secondary weapons and gadgets

Fixed an issue where the HUD would sometimes fail to load after switching attachments on weapons

Fixed an issue that was causing laser beams to be misplaced at different FOV values

Ensured that the sound effects are aligned with the firing of the 12M Auto

Subsonic magazine no longer interferes with other magazines ammo capacity on the VCAR

Subsonic mesh is visible when swapping from other magazines on the VCAR

Fixed an issue that was causing a broken weapon position to be displayed on the M16A3 while prone and using the M26 underbarrel attachment.

MP412 Rex now has the intended rate of fire.

AKS-74u now has the intended rate of fire.

Fixed an issue where the MP9 shooting animation while ADS would break when exiting a vehicle.

Added several missing weapon attachments to Portal.

VCAR magazines now have the intended color.

Fixed orientation of the TV 2x Sight within the icon on the AK24.

Minor VFX tweaks to the PF51

Improvements made to the Rorsch Mk-4 trail FX

An additional layer of Animation polish has been applied to the M16A3

Updated textures on the Avancys iron sights while viewing them from view

We have updated several elements of our weapons to improve the overall 'feel' of them. This includes work across our Reload Animations which should make all weapons, across the entire game, feel a lot more snappier and responsive.

VEHICLES

Call-in audio now plays when calling in the EMKV90-TOR

Updated the description of the Active Protection System to convey that it does not block close range projectiles

Fixed an issue where VFX was not displaying correctly when Active Protection Systems were firing

Fixed an issue where vehicles could have a repeating wet pattern on them

Fixed an issue that was preventing deployable gadgets such as the Spawn Beacon from being placed closed to either of the EBLC-RAM or EMKV90-TOR while Active Protection Systems were enabled

Fixed an issue where aiming within a tank could become problematic while looking at smoke

Parts of aircraft would sometimes animate in the wrong direction, we've turned them around so now they'll be rotating on the correct axis

Fixed an issue that would allow drivers in the MAV to be able to ADS while in 1P view

Fixed an issue that was causing overheat circle to wrongly display while using the Howitzer cannon on the EBLC-RAM

Fixed an issue that was causing vehicles such as the LATV4 and LCAA Hovercraft from receiving too much damage when colliding with various objects around a map

Overheat and cooldown states are communicated with red in the crosshair HUD circle

We have lowered the ground pull effect and tweaked the force, may it be with you always

Fixed an issue when deploying into a vehicle that would cause the camera to briefly go inside the vehicle and look weird

Calling in a LCAA Hovercraft on top of a tank will propel the tank high in the sky or under the map. Physics are weird sometimes

The LATV4 has had its swole levels reduced and can no longer ram tanks (Thanks for the intel, Carpo!)

The "Unassigned" UI is no longer present in 1p view after repeatedly switching the seats on AAV-7A1 AMTRAC

Smoke Launcher VFX is now more accurately aligned across game clients

Active Protection Systems no longer block damage from C5 or AT Mines

Fixed an issue where the spotter seat on the MD540 Nightbird would only update the minimap and not provide the in-world spot

Improved behavior while flying the MD540 Nightbird with Helicopter control assists disabled

Improvements made to the VFX on fighter jets

Animated leading edge flaps on the F-35E Panther and SU-57 FELON

Updated and overhauled locking ranges and behavior of all locking weapons when laser designated

Tweaks to the vehicle HUD and crosshair, including updating alpha channels and ensuring decorative HUD elements are less visually impacting to players

SPECIALISTS & GADGETS

Fixed an issue where weapon meshes could be seen breaking after throwing Sundance's Smart grenade

Fixed an issue where the Throwing knife was visible floating on player when being headshot with throwing knife

Fixed FPS drops when ADSing with the XM370A on Stranded and Hourglass on previous generation systems

The XM370A now has SFX for when its projectile is traveling in the air

Fixed an issue where Ammo was present in empty magazine when reloading the XM370A

Fixed a bug with Falck Stim Pistol where it could get stuck in self heal animations

Fixed a bug where players were able to resupply from ammo bags while inside a vehicle

Fixed an issue where players who were manning the Mounted Vulcan in smokes would have their animations break

Added Missing Gadget descriptions for Lis and Zain in Hazard Zone screen

Fixed issues where Players were able to spot insertion beacons through the wall

Fixed an issue where Irish shield couldn't be deployed in tight corridors

Fixed an issue where the camera would shake when using the Raos' Cyber Warfare Suite after switching from main weapon

Fixed an issue with Broken Hit animations when hitting Dozer while he's using the Ballistic Shield

Fixed a bug Hacked/EMP icon was missing on enemy gadgets

Fixed situations where Paik's EMG-X Scanner overlay does not immediately disappear when entering a vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Insertion Beacons could be seen through the floor of the building near A2 on Kaleidoscope, Conquest

Fixed a bug where the Prox Sensor grenade in-world Icon was not displayed on the grenade

Fixed a bug where Angel’s Loadout Crate were not being fully absorbed by the player and would bounce away (Eyes in the sky, people >:))

Fixed a bug where Dozer's shield did not protect user against close range attacks

Fixed abusable behaviors where players could progress on missions by damaging and repairing their own gadget

Fixed a bug where when you would cancel self-heal with Med-Pen audio keeps playing

Fixed a bug where the player was unable to pick up Mounted Vulcan after dying/redeploying

Heal needed UI Icons are now visible for non support characters with the health create, without first having to deploy the health create

Fixed issues with Grenade throw animations not playing correctly

Fixed an issue where after fragmentation the grenades would get stuck into the ceilings

Open and character gadgets can now not be placed on top of bushes

Fixed a bug where Rocket Launchers would deal no damage on a user mid vault

World Log event messages for vehicle repair and Angels' ammo resupply now informs who is doing the action

Fixed a bug where after exiting the OV-P Recon Drone, the Enter hint would remain displayed on the screen

Fixed an issue where Zain's trait would trigger in vehicles with closed seats

AUDIO

Fixed an issue where requesting orders from a dead squad leader would default to MacKay

Several Voice Over improvements have been included around ping reviving and canceling pings

Airstrike voice over lines have been added

Added Audio improvements for the XM370A, including new projectile sounds for the Airburst

Fixed an issue where audio keeps playing when you cancel self-heal with Med-Pen

Fixed an audio issue when reloading after an empty reload

Fixed an issue where sound effects were not triggering when reloading the DM7 while running/walking during the first part of the reload

Added hit reaction camera shake and bullet damage sound polish

Fixed an issue where no call-in audio is played when calling in the EMKV90-TOR

Fixed an issue where distant warfare sound effects were still present during EOR screen

PORTAL

Added the S3 map, Spearhead, as an available map under the Custom Conquest Portal mode.

Added the S3 Battle Pass Weapon, Rorsch Mk-4, to the InventoryPrimaryWeapons block

Added the S3 Battle Pass Vehicle, EMKV90-TOR, to the Vehicles block

Added the S3 specialist, Zain, to the PlayerSoldiers block

Added Zain's specialist Gadget, XM370A, to the InventoryCharacterSpecialties block

Added the S3 Battle Pass Weapon, NVK-P125, to the InventorySecondaryWeapons block

Added the S3 Battle Pass Throwable, Throwing Knife, to the InventoryThrowables block

Added the S3 Battle Pass Weapon, NVK-S22, to the InventoryPrimaryWeapons block

PROGRESSION & XP