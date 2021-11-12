Battlefield 2042 "Unable To Load Persistence Data" Error Is Causing Headaches

On the first full day of Battlefield 2042's early access launch, the futuristic military shooter is seriously struggling. Players are unable to connect to multiplayer matches due in part to "persistence" errors.

An error message reads, "Unable to load persistence data. Game will return to start menu." The prompt says players should check their internet connections to try to fix the issue, but it appears to be more serious than that alone.

Ouch

GameSpot staff on the US east and west coasts are receiving the error message and are unable to load into matches. The game loads a map just fine but then returns the error message before play begins.

DICE is aware of the issue and confirmed that the problem is on the studio's side. For the time being, DICE said it recommends hitting Retry and giving it another shot. GameSpot staff has tried this and had no success.

We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu

⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side

We're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server pic.twitter.com/bDDN3DaIME — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

While Battlefield 2042 was being enjoyed by many before the server issues, the game hasn't gone over in a completely smooth manner, as players are voicing their concerns about missing features like the scoreboard and voice chat.

The game is available now for Gold and Ultimate edition owners, and for those using the 10-hour EA Play trial. The full release is scheduled for November 19. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to when Battlefield 2042 unlocks.

