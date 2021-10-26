Battlefield 2042 Trailer Reveals A Future Where Tom Brady Is Still Playing Football

A new trailer for Battlefield 2042 has arrived, and it contains some nods to what the world might look like in the year 2042. The lighthearted trailer is titled "What A Time To Be Alive" and it depicts soldiers cruising through a futuristic city.

At one point, a soldier stops and stares at a billboard that shows a certain football player--Tom Brady--being celebrated for becoming the 2042 MVP. This is a joke about Brady's unprecedented longevity in the NFL and how he keeps performing at a high level into his 40s. Brady will be 65 years old in the year 2042.

The video also features a "YouTube Gaming Arena," which seems to be a reference to how competitive gaming is growing in popularity so much that, by the year 2042, the video platform will have its own real-world arena.

The title of the video itself, "What A Time To Be Alive," is seemingly a reference to a 1998 episode of The Simpsons where Jasper emerges from a freezer, thinking he had awoken in the future, and sees a Moon Pie before declaring, "What a time to be alive."

Tom Brady will be 65 in the year 2042

While the new trailer for Battlefield 2042 is lighthearted and fun, the game's own lore suggests the year 2042 is a very difficult time. The US and Russia are locked in a proxy war and climate change has left the world in dire straights. You play as a "No-Pat," a person from one of the many countries that has collapsed as climate change worsens, resources dwindle, and governments fail. But at least Tom Brady will still be playing football.

Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more, check out a rundown of the Battlefield 2042's 10 Specialist characters.