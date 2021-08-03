Battlefield 2042 Technical Test Starts Next Week, Invites Going Out Now

Battlefield 2042's first technical test will begin next week, with email invites detailing how to join the playtest going out now for select players. The test will run August 12-16, and will span specific three-hour windows each day.

The test is under a non-disclosure agreement, unlike Halo Infinite's recent technical preview, so don't expect streamers to be broadcasting this one. Players who signed up for an EA Playtesting profile have a chance to join the test, but EA has previously stressed that signing up doesn't guarantee access tech test access and that only a small number of participants will be invited. The test is only for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"This Technical Playtest will be focused on gathering intel on our core gameplay loop, technical performance, and stability," the email invites read. "This will all be done in a closed environment and under a strict NDA - you don't want to miss out!"

Data from the test will be used to help the DICE development team launch the game "as smoothly as possible," the email continues.

A technical test for the game was originally scheduled for July, before being pushed back to later this summer to accommodate the desire to test cross-play functionality between Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. It's unclear if next week's technical test will support cross-play or if that will be coming in a later technical test.

Battlefield 2042 recently revealed its "Portal" mode during EA Play, which will see maps, soldiers, weapons, and vehicles from previous Battlefield installments like Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, along with custom game-modes, interact with elements from Battlefield 2042.

An open beta for Battlefield 2042 is coming in September prior to the game's October 22 launch. Players who preorder the game will get early access to the open beta.