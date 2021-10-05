Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition For PS5/Xbox Series X|S Now Comes With Cross-Gen Upgrade

Electronic Arts is making a change to Battlefield 2042's standard edition to help ease the transition from one console platform to another, or at least that's the idea. The game's digital standard edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S now comes with cross-gen support, allowing you access to the PS4/Xbox One version as well.

EA made this change in part because it recognizes "next-gen hardware is still hard to come by" due to the ongoing console shortages.

"We want as many Battlefield fans as possible to start the journey with us on day one, and we want to give those players the peace of mind that their progress carries over if they get a new system this holiday season, or beyond," the studio said in a blog post.

The cross-gen offer is now available for everyone on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

This offer is only available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S digital versions of Battlefield 2042. As such, if you're thinking about or expecting to get a newer console soon, you might want to consider buying the PS5/Xbox Series X|S edition of the game because it comes with access to both editions. That being said, the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 on PS5/Xbox Series X|S costs $70 compared to $60 on PS4/Xbox One.

The situation is similar for Activision's Call of Duty: Vanguard, which offers a cross-gen bundle for $70.

Battlefield 2042 has cross-progression support, so anything you unlock in, say, the PS4 edition, would move forward with you to PS5 on the same EA Account.

Previously, you needed to buy the Gold or Ultimate version of Battlefield 2042 to get access to the cross-gen offer. A FAQ about this decision has some further details. It mentions that this offer only applies to the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, not a physical version. Additionally, the cross-gen offer only applies within the same console family (i.e. PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S).

Battlefield 2042 launches in November, but its beta kicks off soon. Pre-loading is available now, with servers going online for matchmaking starting October 6. For more, check out GameSpot's Battlefield 2042 open beta breakdown.