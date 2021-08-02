Battlefield 2042 Short Film Exodus Premieres August 12, Watch A Teaser Now

Battlefield 2042 does not have a campaign, but EA and DICE are not abandoning story altogether with the futuristic military shooter. A standalone short film set in the year 2042 is coming, and you won't have to wait too much longer to watch it.

The movie will premiere on August 12 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 5 PM CEST. "Witness the locations of Battlefield 2042 through the eyes of embedded journalist Kayvan Bechir," reads a line from its description. It seems like there will be teasers each day until August 12, as EA said players can expect more information every day until the full video premieres.

In the first teaser, a scrambled voice says, "The world wants to forget we exist. We will force them to see." Brief flashes of footage appear, including a ship at sea, planes flying into a storm, and a soldier sprinting through an unban environment. Here's the teaser:

Despite being an online-only multiplayer game, Battlefield 2042 does have some story elements. As we reported earlier, you play as a "No-Pat," a person from one of the many countries that broke apart due in part to the impact of climate change, collapsing governments, and lack of resources.

GameSpot's Phil Hornshaw explained, "Battlefield 2042 imagin[es] a worldwide refugee crisis creating a whole lot of conflict itself. The No-Pat people come from all walks of life, but just as farmers, doctors, engineers, and factory workers are displaced by the global problems, so are soldiers--and without a country to fight for, they're also searching for a way to make a future in the world."

Battlefield 2042 launches in October, but an open beta is coming up in September to give you a shot at trying out the game before launch. For more on the game, check out GameSpot's recent preview of the ambitious mash-up mode, Portal.