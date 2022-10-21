Battlefield 2042 Season 3 With Massive Change To Specialists Coming Late November, Report Says

Fans have called for a big change to Battlefield 2042 since launch, and it's finally coming.

By

Comments

Battlefield 2042's next season will kick off in late November, according to a new report. Insider Gaming cites sources familiar with EA's internal release schedule that claim Season 3 will begin on November 22.

The report said Battlefield 2042 players can expect at least one new map and Specialist character in Season 3, as well as a new battle pass, and more weapons and vehicles.

Earlier this year, EA announced a "massive overhaul" for Battlefield 2042's Specialist characters. "This is a big undertaking for us, and whilst this work won't feature in Season 2, we're planning for it to feature in Season 3 later on this year," the company said.

One of the biggest criticisms of Battlefield 2042 at launch was how the game deviated from the class-based system of earlier Battlefield games. "We heard you when you said that you were keen for us to find a way to bring Classes back, and have spent a long time finding the best way for us to make that happen," DICE said.

With the new update, the existing Battlefield 2042 Specialists will be transitioned into four classic roles: Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. Classes will have restrictions on gadgets, but weapons will remain unrestricted.

Battlefield 2042's Season 2: Master of Arms event is going on now, and its latest 2.2 update introduced a big rework for the Orbital map and other changes.

In addition to further updates for Battlefield 2042, EA is developing a number of new Battlefield games. One of these is a narrative project from Halo veteran Marcus Lehto's new studio. Lehto also recently talked about how there will be "much-needed upgrades" to the Frostbite engine.

