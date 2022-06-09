Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Launches With Persistence Errors, Preventing Players From Joining Games

The same "Persistence" errors that plagued the game at launch have returned.

By on

Comments

Battlefield 2042's long-awaited and delayed Season 1: Zero Hour update launched today, June 9, but the release did not go exactly to plan. Developer DICE acknowledged today that the military shooter is facing "Load Persistence Data" errors, which is preventing some from the playing the game at all.

If this sounds familiar, that's because this is the same error code that Battlefield 2042 faced at launch back in November 2021. The problems persisted for some time but were eventually addressed and fixed, and fans are hoping the same will happen here.

Click To Unmute
  1. Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs, and Devolver Direct Livestream
  2. Modern Warfare 2 Preview - Bigger, Smaller, Less Controversial, And Moar Water!
  3. The Quarry Review
  4. New Hideo Kojima Horror Game Leaked | GameSpot News
  5. Hollow Knight Fans React To Silksong Speculation | GameSpot News
  6. Stray Video Preview
  7. DNF DUEL｜Swift Master Gameplay Video
  8. DNF DUEL｜Troubleshooter Gameplay Video
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Early Access Demo
  10. The Quarry | Official Launch Trailer
  11. Rogue Company - Launch Cinematic
  12. WHAT THE BAT? | Official Announce Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 Zero Hour Season 1 Gameplay Trailer

Additionally, DICE has temporarily restricted unlocking new content from the just-launched Season 1 battle pass as a means to reduce the number of issues. Players are still earning progress on the battle pass, and any and all unlocks will be granted when the issues are resolved.

DICE said it found a fix for the Persistence Data errors, and "many" players were able to successfully log back in. However, this success didn't last. "Our attempts to restore services has resurfaced the error," DICE said.

Battlefield 2042's new Season 1: Zero Hour update adds a new map and specialist character to the game. Multiple further seasons are planned that will add more maps, characters, weapons, and other new content to the game.

In other news, it was recently reported that Battlefield 2042 has a "skeleton crew" working on it, with other team members moving on to the next Battlefield game. However, EA subsequently stated that this report is "untrue" and that a "significant" team remains in place working on the game.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)