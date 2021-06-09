Battlefield 2042 Screenshots Leak; Open Beta, And Release Date Also Revealed

Screenshots from DICE's new Battlefield game, rumored to be called Battlefield 2042, have leaked on EA's own Origin store ahead of the game's official announcement later today. Not only have new images been revealed, but further details around the game--including its beta and release date--have also emerged from the Origin leak.

The images show a soldier in a wingsuit flying away from a tornado, a helicopter advancing onto a building with explosions in the foreground, and more soldiers jumping off a building and floating to the ground with a wingsuit. Another image shows a tank leading the charge.

In addition to the screenshots, someone on Reddit has discovered more unannounced details about Battlefield 2042 from the Origin leak, including how its setting takes place when the USA and Russia are on the brink of war.

The leaked information also mentioned that Battlefield 2042 will have seven maps that support up to 128 players, in places like Seoul and Egypt. The previous player cap was 64 players, so Battlefield 2042 could be doubling the player limit.

The EA Origin Store feed has updated early and confirmed the game is called Battlefield 2042. — Battlefield News (@bravoINTEL) June 9, 2021

The leak also says there will be an open beta for Battlefield 2042, while the full game is said to release on October 15.

EA will formally announce the new Battlefield game at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET today, June 9, so it won't be long until we learn more. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.