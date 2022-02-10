Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Gains Over 120,000 Signatures

The petition claims that EA misled customers with false advertising.

By on

Comments

A Change.org petition demanding that players be allowed to refund Battlefield 2042 now has over 100,000 signatures.

The petition, which started on February 2, calls EA's release of the latest Battlefield title a "mockery of every customer who purchased this video game." With the goal of showing just how many people want full refunds of Battlefield 2042, the petition's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, suggested a class-action lawsuit could be filed, although it's unclear whether such a case would have any chance of succeeding.

Click To Unmute
  1. 13 Things You Need to Know about Elden Ring
  2. The Best Nintendo Direct February 2022 Trailers
  3. No Mario Kart 9 Yet From Nintendo But Old Courses Inbound | GameSpot News
  4. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  5. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  6. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  7. The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story | Announce Trailer
  8. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  9. Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  10. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  12. LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 Video Review

"Signing this petition will get you one step closer to getting a refund on Battlefield 2042," claimed Nakamoto. "Suppose this petition receives 50K signatures or more. In that case, one of the best class-action lawsuit lawyers in the country is willing to take our case against EA."

EA has provided no indication that it plans to offer refunds, and any impact of this petition remains to be seen. Outside of standardized systems such as Steam's refund policy, publishers offering refunds on games is an extremely uncommon practice, with one notable recent exception being Cyberpunk 2077.

Many fans of the Battlefield franchise have been disappointed by Battlefield 2042. Since its launch this past November, the game has been plagued by numerous bugs, which have kept developer DICE busy sorting them out. However, the team has been so busy squashing the game's bugs that it hasn't been able to focus on extra content for the game. Recently, DICE delayed the game's first season, which is supposed to add a new map and specialist to the game, to this summer.

According to an earnings report from EA, the game isn't just disappointing fans either. One of the company's key takeaways from this past fiscal quarter was that Battlefield 2042 failed to reach internal expectations. While the publisher still managed to rake in more cash than ever during its 2021 Q3, Battlefield 2042 didn't contribute as much to that as EA hoped, having sold fewer copies than the company expected.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)