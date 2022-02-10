Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Gains Over 120,000 Signatures

A Change.org petition demanding that players be allowed to refund Battlefield 2042 now has over 100,000 signatures.

The petition, which started on February 2, calls EA's release of the latest Battlefield title a "mockery of every customer who purchased this video game." With the goal of showing just how many people want full refunds of Battlefield 2042, the petition's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, suggested a class-action lawsuit could be filed, although it's unclear whether such a case would have any chance of succeeding.

"Signing this petition will get you one step closer to getting a refund on Battlefield 2042," claimed Nakamoto. "Suppose this petition receives 50K signatures or more. In that case, one of the best class-action lawsuit lawyers in the country is willing to take our case against EA."

EA has provided no indication that it plans to offer refunds, and any impact of this petition remains to be seen. Outside of standardized systems such as Steam's refund policy, publishers offering refunds on games is an extremely uncommon practice, with one notable recent exception being Cyberpunk 2077.

Many fans of the Battlefield franchise have been disappointed by Battlefield 2042. Since its launch this past November, the game has been plagued by numerous bugs, which have kept developer DICE busy sorting them out. However, the team has been so busy squashing the game's bugs that it hasn't been able to focus on extra content for the game. Recently, DICE delayed the game's first season, which is supposed to add a new map and specialist to the game, to this summer.

According to an earnings report from EA, the game isn't just disappointing fans either. One of the company's key takeaways from this past fiscal quarter was that Battlefield 2042 failed to reach internal expectations. While the publisher still managed to rake in more cash than ever during its 2021 Q3, Battlefield 2042 didn't contribute as much to that as EA hoped, having sold fewer copies than the company expected.