The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Battlefield 2042 Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs
Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, and multiple editions are available to preorder now.
Battlefield 2042, the next entry in DICE's popular first-person shooter series, releases October 22, the developer announced in a reveal stream today. A fully multiplayer entry in the franchise, Battlefield 2042 takes players to future ravaged by war and altered by climate change climate. If you've been anxiously awaiting the latest entry in the long-running franchise, preorders are popping up at retailers already. Multiple editions are available for purchase, and preordering early will get you some cool bonuses, including early entry into the beta that kicks off later this year.
Battlefield 2042 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. While previous generation and PC editions will start at $60, PS5 and Series X standard editions cost $70. However, in addition to next-gen visual and performance enhancements, the PS5 and Series X versions of the game will allow 128 players in one match, which is double the number on PS4 and Xbox One. EA Play subscribers will be able to get a discount on the Xbox Store, dropping the price of the Xbox Series X version to $63 and the Xbox One version to $54.
Battlefield 2042 preorder bonuses
Those who preorder Battlefield 2042 for any platform will get early access to the open beta as well as a few in-game goodies:
- Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife
- Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm
- Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag
Preorder Battlefield 2042 standard edition
$60-$70
Battlefield 2042's standard edition is available to preorder digitally on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store. You'll receive all of the aforementioned preorder bonuses at any storefront. We expect physical edition preorders to go live at major retailers soon.
Preorder Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition
$90
Battlefield 2042's Gold Edition is available to preorder for $90 on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store. If you purchase the Gold edition for consoles, you'll gain access to both the PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of Battlefield 2042. In addition to the standard preorder bonuses, you'll also get the Year 1 Pass, which comes with four new Specialists, four Battle Passes, and three Epic Skin Bundles. You'll also get early access to the game at launch.
Preorder Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition
$110
Battlefield 2042's Ultimate edition costs $110 and comes with all of the Gold edition content (including the Cross-Gen Bundle) plus the Midnight Ultimate Bundle, a digital art book, and digital soundtrack. It's available to preorder on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
Battlefield 2042 will be an exclusively multiplayer experience. It will feature bigger maps than ever before and more players battling it out across the giant locales. Battlefield 2042 will also introduce dynamic weather events like sandstorms and tornadoes that wind up altering play and wreaking havoc. You won't always have to play online against other people, though. Select modes will feature AI bots that you can team up with and fight against. For more on the upcoming shooter, check out our Battlefield 2042 preview.
More Video Game Preorder Guides
- Resident Evil Village Preorder Details Revealed: Collector's Edition, Preorder Bonuses, And More
- Last Chance To Preorder Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- FF7 Remake: Intergrade PS5 Preorder Bonus Includes Exclusive Yuffie Steelbook
- + Show More More Video Game Preorder Guides Links (3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Preorder Bonuses And What Comes In Each Edition
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Up For Preorder At Amazon
- Halo Infinite Preorders Are Live, Including A Discounted Bundle
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation