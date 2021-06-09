Battlefield 2042 Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs

Battlefield 2042, the next entry in DICE's popular first-person shooter series, releases October 22, the developer announced in a reveal stream today. A fully multiplayer entry in the franchise, Battlefield 2042 takes players to future ravaged by war and altered by climate change climate. If you've been anxiously awaiting the latest entry in the long-running franchise, preorders are popping up at retailers already. Multiple editions are available for purchase, and preordering early will get you some cool bonuses, including early entry into the beta that kicks off later this year.

Battlefield 2042 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. While previous generation and PC editions will start at $60, PS5 and Series X standard editions cost $70. However, in addition to next-gen visual and performance enhancements, the PS5 and Series X versions of the game will allow 128 players in one match, which is double the number on PS4 and Xbox One. EA Play subscribers will be able to get a discount on the Xbox Store, dropping the price of the Xbox Series X version to $63 and the Xbox One version to $54.

Battlefield 2042 preorder bonuses

Those who preorder Battlefield 2042 for any platform will get early access to the open beta as well as a few in-game goodies:

Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife

Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm

Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag

Battlefield 2042 will be an exclusively multiplayer experience. It will feature bigger maps than ever before and more players battling it out across the giant locales. Battlefield 2042 will also introduce dynamic weather events like sandstorms and tornadoes that wind up altering play and wreaking havoc. You won't always have to play online against other people, though. Select modes will feature AI bots that you can team up with and fight against. For more on the upcoming shooter, check out our Battlefield 2042 preview.