Battlefield 2042 Portal Servers Reset To "Combat Bad Behavior"

Battlefield 2042 is currently live for owners of the gold or ultimate editions of the game, and it didn't take long for players to find ways to farm XP using the game's Portal mode. Updates, along with hard server resets, have already come to the mode as a result in order to combat the issue and other "bad behaviors."

A look at the Portal mode server browser earlier today showed numerous XP farming servers with names like "1 HP Bots XP" and "Fast XP." Because players can create custom servers with highly customized rulesets in Portal mode, it seems like one of the first things players thought up was how to most effectively grind XP in order to rank up and unlock more weapons and attachments.

We've just performed a mass restart of all #Battlefield Portal Servers

🥾 Apologies for the disruption, many of you were just kicked back to the main menu

This was done as a continuation of our efforts to reduce bad behaviours across Battlefield Portal 👍 https://t.co/nzXwK41TuN pic.twitter.com/0URIOMYeIJ — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

Updates are already live for Portal mode to combat XP farming, according to the official Battlefield Direct Communications Twitter account. While the tweets don't go into detail on what exactly changed, it states that the "effectiveness" of XP farming servers in the mode has been reduced. The development team also performed a hard reset of all Portal mode servers in order to free up more servers in the mode as well.

Portal seems to be one of Battlefield 2042's biggest innovations, allowing players to create all kinds of custom game types and relive the thrill of past Battlefield's with its inclusion of remade maps from games like Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Another game mode, Hazard Zone, is Battlefield 2042's spin on a battle royale where multiple squads of players compete to secure data drives and extract before a deadly storm destroys the map.

Reviewers seem mostly positive on Battlefield 2042 despite reports of various bugs and glitches, commenting on the massive scale of the new 128-player battles seen in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game along with the huge variety of maps and content present when factoring in Portal.