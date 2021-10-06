Battlefield 2042: Our First Impressions Of The Beta For DICE's New Shooter

GameSpot recently had the chance to go hands-on with Battlefield 2042's beta (which is now open to select users), and in a new video, David Ahmadi breaks down all the key details about what to expect.

Watch the video to get GameSpot's first impressions of the Battlefield 2042 beta as well as a rundown of the content that's available in the early playtest. This includes the all-our warfare Conquest mode and the Orbital map, which is the map seen in previous trailers.

"The combat felt snappy with adrenaline-fueled firefights. Having played a lot of non-Call of Duty style shooters lately like Destiny 2, returning to a pretty fast time-to-kill in Battlefield made me feel powerful, and combining the freestyle loadouts with the new specialists made me curious to experiment, letting me revel in the boons that each specialist brings with them," David said.

Be sure to watch the full video to see more of Battlefield 2042 in action and hear David talk about the game's core gameplay loop, vehicles, the new call-in system, and its many quality-of-life improvements, like the new attachment system. The video also touches on the Battlefield 2042 specialist characters and what makes them unique, as well as the new environmental effects like the tornado.

"For now, all you need to really take away from this video is that Battlefield is back, and should be a bunch of fun for everyone," Dave says.

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is available now for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, as well as anyone who has preordered the game. The full game releases on November 19, following a delay.