Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Pre-Load Goes Live And Everything Else You Need To Know

Battlefield 2042's open beta is now available to pre-load, DICE has announced. The beta kicks off tomorrow, October 6, with early access before opening to everyone on October 8.

DICE has now published a FAQ that runs down the key details on what you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 open beta and pre-loading. First, it will not show up automatically in your game library, so you'll need to use the links below or search for Battlefield 2042 Open Beta from your chosen storefront to start the download.

Battlefield 2042 Pre-Load Pages:

Battlefield 2042 Beta Times:

Those who preorder Battlefield 2042 or subscribe to EA Play can start playing the beta on October 6. Everyone can play starting on October 8. The beta closes on October 10.

Oct 6-9: Early Access window (triggers Oct 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET)

Early Access window (triggers Oct 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET) Oct 8-9: Open Availability (triggers Oct 8 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET)

Open Availability (triggers Oct 8 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET) Oct 10, 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET: Beta ends

What's In The Battlefield 2042 Beta

In terms of the content in the beta, players can look forward to checking out Battlefield's famous Conquest mode on the new Orbital map, which was featured in the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer. Conquest sees two teams of 64 players (or 32 on PS4 and Xbox One) competing for control over objective points spread across the map.

Four Specialist characters will be available in the beta. These include:

Boris -- A Russian engineer

Casper -- A South African long-range expert

Falck -- A German medic

Mackay -- A Canadian outdoorsman who has a grapple gun

The Orbital map takes place in Kourou, French Guiana, and it features dynamic elements like a rocket launch sequence that happens in the background. Players can also use ziplines to move between towers. A variety of vehicles are supported, too, while Battlefield 2042's new weather elements--in this case a tornado--will appear during matches, too.

PlayStation Plus And Xbox Live Gold Requirements

PlayStation Plus is not required for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, but Xbox users need to have a Gold subscription to play.

PC System Requirements

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements can be seen below.

MINIMUM PC REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB

8GB Video Memory: 4GB

4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB

RECOMMENDED PC REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Intel Core i7 4790 Memory: 16GB

16GB Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

It's been a long road to release for Battlefield 2042 already, as DICE took an extra year to develop the game to help give developers more time to make the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. After a delay, Battlefield 2042 is now slated to launch on November 19.