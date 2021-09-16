Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Dates Will Be Announced Soon, Early Access Date Shifts

Battlefield 2042 has been officially delayed to November 19, and this impacts a number of other particulars about the game, including its Early Access release date and the open beta. Community manager Freeman cleared up some of the specifics on Twitter.

The Early Access period has shifted to November 12. As announced previously, the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game release one week early. Previously, this would have been October 15, but now it's November 12 to match up with the delay.

Thanks to everyone who have sent their messages of support this past 12 hours or so - it's deeply appreciated by all of us on the team 💛 #BATTLEFIELD

I'll be helping to answer questions as we move towards November 19th. To help clarify on the below

Early Access = 12th November https://t.co/GDwneaclZs — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) September 16, 2021

As for the open beta, the dates have shifted, too. DICE never said when the open beta was previously slated to launch, but it was rumored for late-September. Now, it's seemingly been delayed to coincide with the game's overall delay. Don't expect to learn the new dates this week, however, but the reveal will happen this month.

New dates for the Open Beta will be shared later this month.

We likely won't share those dates today, or tomorrow - and I'll give you further heads up next week. — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) September 16, 2021

Battlefield 2042 features a playable soldier performed by Michael K. Williams, who passed away earlier in September. EA said it was working with Williams' team to "respectfully plan his representation in-game going forward." Williams wasn't mentioned in the delay announcement.

It's been a long road to release for Battlefield 2042 already, as DICE took an extra year to develop the game to help give developers more time to make the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game supports 128 players on those platforms, compared to 64 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Plenty of games planned for 2021 have shifted to 2022, due to the impact of the pandemic and other factors. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the games delayed so far.