Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Dates Confirmed For Early October

EA and DICE have officially announced the open beta dates for Battlefield 2042. As rumored, the beta officially begins on October 8, but people who preorder or subscribe to EA Play can start two days early, beginning October 6. Since EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, subscribers to Microsoft's service can start on October 6 as well.

Preloading for all platforms, regardless of preorder status, begins October 5. Also of note, all progress from the open beta will be wiped ahead of launch, as is normal for betas like this.

Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates And Preload Info

The key details for Battlefield 2042's open beta can be found below.

Duration: October 5-10, 2021

October 5-10, 2021 Oct 5: Downloads enabled for all players

Downloads enabled for all players Oct 6-9: Early Access window (triggers Oct 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET)

Early Access window (triggers Oct 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET) Oct 8-9: Open Availability (triggers Oct 8 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET)

Open Availability (triggers Oct 8 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET) Oct 10, 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET: Sunset

What's In The Battlefield 2042 Beta

In terms of the content in the beta, players can look forward to checking out Battlefield's famous Conquest mode on the new Orbital map, which was featured in the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer. Conquest sees two teams of 64 players (or 32 on PS4 and Xbox One) competing for control over objective points spread across the map.

Four Specialist characters will be available in the beta. These include:

Boris -- A Russian engineer

Casper -- A South African long-range expert

Falck -- A German medic

Mackay -- A Canadian outdoorsman who has a grapple gun

The Orbital map takes place in Kourou, French Guiana, and it features dynamic elements like a rocket launch sequence that happens in the background. Players can also use ziplines to move between towers. A variety of vehicles are supported, too, while Battlefield 2042's new weather elements--in this case a tornado--will appear during matches, too.

PlayStation Plus And Xbox Live Gold Requirements

PlayStation Plus is not required for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, but Xbox users need to have a Gold subscription to play.

PC System Requirements

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements can be seen below.

MINIMUM PC REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB

8GB Video Memory: 4GB

4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB

RECOMMENDED PC REQUIREMENTS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Intel Core i7 4790 Memory: 16GB

16GB Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

It's been a long road to release for Battlefield 2042 already, as DICE took an extra year to develop the game to help give developers more time to make the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. After a delay, Battlefield 2042 is now slated to launch on November 19.