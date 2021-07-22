Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Coming In September

Battlefield 2042 will have an open beta ahead of launch, and now DICE has shared a few more details about it. The open beta will be released sometime in September.

EA Play subscribers who preorder the game will get early access to the beta, but DICE did not say how much sooner they'll be let in than everyone else. Additionally, EA Play members can play the full game early, starting on October 15 (the public release is October 22).

There is no word yet on the content that will be available in the Battlefield 2042 open beta. The multiplayer-only game's three main modes are All-Out Warfare, Portal, and Hazard Zone.

For more, check out GameSpot's recent preview of the ambitious mash-up mode, Portal. EA Play also brought news about a Dead Space remake and lots more. Check out our EA Play news roundup to catch up with all the big announcements from the show.